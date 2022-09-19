Strategies For Global Airborne ISR Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Airborne ISR Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Airborne ISR Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the airborne ISR market size is expected to grow from $24.06 billion in 2021 to $25.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64%. The global airborne ISR market size is expected to grow to $31.90 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60%. The growing threat of a terror attack is expected to drive the airborne ISR industry growth.

The airborne ISR market consists of the sales of airborne ISR by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to hardware and software systems used to gather accurate and timely information on enemy forces through advanced technologies and real-time intelligence to secure potential threats. The purpose of airborne ISR is to collect information about the enemy by observing their behaviour and tracking their movements. The efficient use of ISR data could provide advanced warning of enemy threats, allowing military forces to improve their effectiveness and coordination.

Global Airborne ISR Market Trends

Rapid technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airborne ISR market. Major companies operating in the airborne ISR global market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to meet fast-growing end-user demand and strengthen their market position across the globe. These companies are implementing next-generation airborne ISR systems and software technologies into their services, such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, robotics, satellite systems, evidence reporting, geothermal reporting, quantum technology, and others to collect information related to the enemy's strength, movements, and activity.

Global Airborne ISR Market Segments

The global airborne ISR market is segmented:

By Solution: Systems, Software, Services

By Platform: Military Aircraft, Military Helicopters, Unmanned Systems

By Application: Search and Rescue Operations, Border and Maritime Patrol, Target Acquisition and Tracking, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Tactical Support, Others

By End User: Defense, Homeland Security

By Geography: The airborne ISR global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Airborne ISR Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides airborne ISR market overviews, airborne ISR market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the airborne ISR global market, airborne ISR global market share, airborne ISR global market segments and geographies, airborne ISR market players, airborne ISR global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The airborne ISR market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Airborne ISR Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics, FLIR Systems Inc., Airbus, General Atomics, CACI International Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, PAL Aerospace, and ALTUS LSA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

