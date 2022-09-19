Access Control Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Access Control Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Access Control Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the access control market size is expected to reach $32.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.49%. Increasing crime rates across the globe are expected to drive the access control market growth.

The access control market systems consist of sales of access control systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to physical security and information access management systems that allow firms and multiple verticals to control access to corporate data and resources and premises. Secure access control employs policies that verify the user to grant access at certain checkpoints. This process usually entails verifying the identity or entering an authentication pin to determine whether or not access should be permitted.

Global Access Control Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the access control market overview, major companies operating in the market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation access control solutions and tools into their services, such as bar codes, Wiegand proximity readers, smart cards, RFID, biometrics, NFC, BAC, and others to track the access of sources and premises. For instance, in April 2020, Suprema HQ, a South Korea-based IT services and IT consulting firm, introduced a smartphone-based contactless access control solution and management platform for door and lock access that can manage, issue, and track access credentials by integrating a smartphone application with NFC and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology.

Global Access Control Market Segments

By Type: Card Based, Biometric Based

By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

By Vertical: Commercial, Military and Defense, Government, Residential, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Industrial, Transportation

By Geography: The global access control market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Access Control Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides access control market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global access control market, access control global market share, access control global market segments and geographies, access control global market players, access control global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The access control market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Access Control Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Suprema HQ Inc, Honeywell Security Group, Identiv, Allegion plc, Assa Abloy AB, Johnson Controls International plc, Dormakaba Holding AG, Nedap NV, Bosch Security Systems Inc, Gemalto NV, NEC Corporation, Brivo, Inc., Oracle Corporation, iCIMS Inc, and Workable Software Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



