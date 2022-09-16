North America Holds Largest Share of Amino Acid Market, Forecast 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Amino Acid Market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2030.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Amino Acid Market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2030. Increasing awareness about the benefits of amino acids is expected to drive demand for amino acids as an ingredient in dietary supplements and functional foods, and this coupled with increasing adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods are major factors expected to support market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising concerns regarding health among consumers is expected to fuel revenue growth of the amino acid market. The health benefits of amino acids such as improvement in immunity, digestion, and brain function are fueling demand for dietary supplements containing amino acids among consumers. Moreover, increase in disposable income, particularly in developing countries, is driving revenue growth of the amino acid market during the forecast period.

Top Companies: Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Glanbia plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., CHS Inc., and Kerry Group plc.

These companies are engaged in various strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements to strengthen their position in the global amino acid market.

In 2021, Cargill launched a new plant-based protein ingredient, Nutriance, in North America. This launch was aimed at providing customers with an alternative to animal-based proteins.

In 2020, Cargill launched a new amino acid, L-tryptophan, for use in dietary supplements, functional foods, and animal feed. This launch was aimed at expanding Cargill's product portfolio in the amino acid market.

In 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company expanded its amino acid facility in Singapore. This expansion was aimed at meeting the rising demand for amino acids in Asia-Pacific.

In January 2019, Cargill inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for non-animal origin glutamic acid in Singapore. This facility is expected to meet the increasing demand for amino acids from Southeast Asia.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

L-glutamine

L-leucine

L-isoleucine

L-valine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Dietary supplements

Functional foods

Animal feed

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

