Strategies For Global Egg Protein Powder Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Egg Protein Powder Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Egg Protein Powder Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the egg protein powder market size is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2021 to $4.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52%. The global egg protein powder market size is expected to reach $5.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.76%. The high growth in the nutraceutical and dietary supplement industries is expected to propel the growth of the egg protein powder market.

The egg protein powder market consists of sales of egg protein powder by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are made from isolated protein from eggs by pasteurization. Egg protein powder has a high biological value that contains various vitamins and minerals, and it is a great choice of protein powder for many people. Egg protein powder is a natural, unflavored product that has a harsh taste. The egg protein powder is mainly used as it is lactose-free and very low in carbohydrates and fats.

Global Egg Protein Powder Market Trends

Innovation and new product launches are key trends gaining popularity in the egg protein powder market. Key players are focusing on innovating, developing, and launching new products such as plant-based egg protein powder that are enhanced with additional benefits for consumers such as vegan-friendly, cholesterol/fat-free, and protein benefits. Innovation and new product launches help companies offer unique products and attract customers while gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Global Egg Protein Powder Market Segments

By Type: Whole Egg Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, Egg White Powder

By Application: Dietary Supplements, Bakery Products, Meat Products, Ice Creams, Others

By Geography: The global egg protein powder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

