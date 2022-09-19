Companion Diagnostics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Companion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Companion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the companion diagnostics market size is expected to reach $9.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.01%. The increasing number of targeted therapies is expected to propel the companion diagnostics industry growth.

The companion diagnostics market consists of sales of companion diagnostics solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have an in vitro diagnostic medical device used to check the safety and effectivity of a corresponding drug or biological product. The test aids a medical expert in matching a patient to a specific drug or therapy.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key companion diagnostics market trends. Artificial intelligence is used to develop more efficient drugs for companion diagnostics. The continuously gathered massive data sets from diverse genetic profiling have enabled the widespread application of AI. For instance, Deep Genomics, a Toronto-based start-up, is utilizing artificial intelligence to uncover better medications for genetic illnesses and speed up their introduction into clinical trials. The goal is to employ deep learning to explore the human genome for knowledge about the causes of diseases and to create and test chemical compounds that can be used as remedies. In a computer model, deep learning enables scientists to test billions of chemical compounds in search of promising formulations that they can turn into medicines that save lives for people worldwide.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market Segments

The global companion diagnostics market is segmented:

By Product and Service: Assays, Kits and Reagents, Software and Services

By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, In Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry

By Indication: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Melanoma

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Reference Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

By Geography: The global companion diagnostics market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

