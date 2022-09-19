Global Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the low voltage cables & accessories market size is expected to grow from $133.93 billion in 2021 to $146.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.59%. The global low voltage cables & accessories market size is expected to reach $193.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.16%. The rising electricity demand is expected to propel the low voltage cables and accessories market growth.

The low voltage cables & accessories market consists of sales of low voltage cables & accessories by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to low voltage electrical wires used for secondary distribution of electricity at voltages less than 1 kV. Low voltage cables and accessories are widely used for digital and communication purposes.

Global Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Trends

Technology innovations and advancements in the design of cable accessories are a key trend gaining popularity in the low voltage cables & accessories market. The companies operating in the low voltage cables and accessories sector are focusing on developing innovative products with the latest technologies, improvised product offerings and cost-efficiency.

Global Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Segments

By Product: Overhead Products, Underground Products

By Voltage: Up to 240V, 241V – 440V, 441V – 1000V

By Material: Copper, Aluminum

By End-User: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

By Geography: The global low voltage cables & accessories market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Prysmian S.P.A, Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, NKT Cables Group GmbH, ABB Ltd., KEI Industries Limited, TE Connectivity, Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd., Ensto India Private Limited, Elsewedy Electric, REPL International Ltd., Brugg Cables AG, Ikebana Engineering Ltd., Hellenic Cables, Raychemrpg, Caledonian Cables, Leoni, Southwire, Riyadh Cables Group Company, and Hangzhou Cable.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

