Subscription & Billing Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the subscription & billing management market size is expected to grow from $5.10 billion in 2021 to $5.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.40%. The global subscription & billing management market size is expected to grow to $10.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.67%. The growing penetration of electronic media and devices is expected to drive the subscription & billing management industry growth.

The subscription & billing management market consists of sales of subscription & billing management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to providing subscription & billing management software and services to individual companies used to manage the complete customer’s journey from price setup to signing up for a product or paid service. The subscription and billing administration aids in trial management, credit assignment, refunds, and mid-cycle subscription modifications for subscribers.

Global Subscription & Billing Management Market Trends

Advanced technologies and cloud platform implementations are a key trend that is gaining popularity in the subscription & billing management market. Major companies operating in the subscription and billing management markets are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation subscription and billing technologies into their software and services, such as computing, big data, and analytics; machine learning; cybersecurity; backup; application development; DevOps; marketing automation; analytics management systems; and others to help with hardware optimization and enhanced security while reducing the IT and other on-going expenses for the companies.

Global Subscription & Billing Management Market Segments

By Payment: Fixed, Variable

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Building, Construction and Real Estate, Consumer Goods And Retail, Education, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Information Technology, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Travel and Hospitality

By Geography: The global subscription & billing management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides subscription & billing management market overview, subscription & billing management global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global subscription & billing management market, subscription & billing management market share, subscription & billing management global market segments and geographies, subscription & billing management global market players, subscription & billing management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The subscription & billing management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Zuora, Aria Systems, Gotransverse, BillingPlatform, Cleverbridge, Recurly, Digital River, Oracle NetSuite, FastSpring, Juston, Apttus, Vindicia, SaaSOptics, Fusebill, Zoho, Chargebee, Chargify, SAP, Salesforce, ActivePlatform, Conga, Logisense, Rebilly, VeryConnect, and Pabbly.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

