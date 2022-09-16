Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Estimated to Reach US$ 36.6 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 14.98%

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

The global content delivery network (CDN) market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2021. The market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.98% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global content delivery network (CDN) market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.98% during 2022-2027.

A content delivery network is a group of servers that are distributed geographically. These servers work together and help in providing fast delivery of the network. It is used for delivering data on the internet to users at a quick rate. CDN helps immediately transfer assets needed for loading internet content, such as javascript files, HTML pages, videos, images, and stylesheets. It also aids most of the web traffic through CDNs, including traffic from major sites such as Amazon, Netflix, and Facebook.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing demand for enhanced video content. In line with this, the rising demand for latency-free online gaming experience is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the growing interest of consumers in OTT platforms and VOD for entertainment is catalyzing the market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of mobile devices, the popularity of large screens, and investments in original content creation are propelling the market. Moreover, escalating volumes of data being exchanged on the internet in line with the continuous rollout of high-speed networks are strengthening the demand for CDN. Besides this, CDN solutions are widely used in the media and entertainment industry to boost audio and video content delivery. Additionally, the continuous evolvement of content consumption is catering to the need for efficient CDN solutions that can enhance network performance and enhance content delivery.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Akamai Technologies Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• CDNetworks Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong Wangsu Science & Technology)

• Cloudflare Inc.

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• Imperva Inc.

• Internap Holding LLC

• Limelight Networks Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Tata Communications Limited

• Verizon Communications Inc

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, content type, provider type and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Service

Breakup by Content Type:

• Dynamic Content

• Static Content

Breakup by Provider Type:

• Traditional CDN

• Telecommunication CDN

• Cloud CDN

• Peer-to-Peer CDN

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Healthcare

• Retail and E-Commerce

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Government and Public Sector

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

