Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Size, Demands, Latest Trend, Growth Rate, Overview, and Forecast to 2030 | AMR

surge in number of fitness enthusiasts drive Europe Pilates& yoga studios market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in health awareness, increase in obese population, increase in need for an active and healthy lifestyle, and surge in number of fitness enthusiasts drive Europe Pilates& yoga studios market. The outbreak of Covid-19 adversely affected the fitness and recreation activities industry. The demand for digital classes in the yoga and fitness industry increased during the pandemic.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market generated $15.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $71.15 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape

Rise in health awareness, increase in obese population, increase in need for an active and healthy lifestyle, and surge in number of fitness enthusiasts drive Europe Pilates& yoga studios market. However, availability of other options such as multi-specialty gyms, fitness facilities, and therapy classes impede market growth. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and promotion of yoga for male participants present new opportunities in the next few years.

Key leading players operating in Europe Pilates & yoga studios market industry :-

BODY & SOUL YOGA CLUB

CORE PILATES

CHELTENHAM PILATES & YOGA

FITNESS UNLIMITED

FLEX STUDIO

HUMMINGBIRD PILATES & YOGA

LV YOGA, FAREHAM

M PILATES+YOGA

PILATES PLUS

SANDSTONE YOGA & PILATES

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market :-

In 2019, Germany was the highest contributor to The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2027.

In 2019, the yoga classes segment accounted for nearly half of the market in The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The merchandise sales segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period.

In 2019, Pilates classes segment accounted for nearly one fifth of the market share, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 13.7%.

In 2019, UK accounted for a prominent market Europe Pilates & yoga studios market share, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGRs of 14.0%.

The top factors influencing the market growth include increase in health consciousness, rise in obese population across world, initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, health benefits associated with yoga & Pilates and celebrity endorsement & promotion among others. The major factor that limits the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market is the presence of numerous substitutes. Increased awareness regarding health & fitness is expected to significantly drive the growth of the market. Although fitness consciousness is higher in urban areas, the market is expected to witness steady growth in semi-urban areas of the developing economies. A significant rise in the obese population supplements the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market growth. Inactive lifestyle and dysfunctional diets cause obesity, which results in increased prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases. Thus, rise in obese population is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios industry.

