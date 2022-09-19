Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $2.50 billion in 2021 to $2.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.18%. As per TBRC’s point-of-care molecular diagnostics market research the market size is expected to reach $4.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.59%. The rapid growth in the incidence of infectious and respiratory diseases is expected to significantly contribute to the point-of-care molecular diagnostics industry growth.

The point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics market consists of sales of point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics products and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the detection of disease antigens or antibodies in human samples, such as mononucleosis, influenza, and group A streptococcus (GAS). It refers to tests that detect the presence of specific nucleic acids in a clinical specimen, such as feces, saliva, urine, blood, and tissue. This molecular diagnostic is based on seeing targeted portions of microbial genetic material, DNA or RNA. It is utilized by the healthcare sector to detect emergency usage authorization to diagnose diseases.

Global Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Major companies operating in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation point-of-care molecular diagnostics technologies solutions and related services, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and mass spectrometry (MS), situ hybridizations, spectral karyotyping imaging, DNA microarrays, and others to implement on POC devices with features of accelerating analysis times and lowering costs.

Global Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments

By Product and Service: Assays and Kits, Instruments and Analyzers, Software and Services

By Technology: Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), In Situ Hybridization, Sequencing

By Application: Respiratory Diseases, Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), Cancer/Oncology, Hepatitis, Hematology

By End-User: Decentralized Labs, Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

By Geography: The global POC molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides POC molecular diagnostics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, point-of-care molecular diagnostics market share, point-of-care molecular diagnostics market segments and geographies, point-of-care molecular diagnostics market players, point-of-care molecular diagnostics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Qiagen Gmbh, Biocartis NV, Nova Biomedical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dickinson and Company, Mesa Biotech Inc, OraSure Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Sysmex, Siemens Healthineers, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alere Inc, Lucira Health Inc, Cue Health Inc, OpGen Inc, Binx Health Inc, Molbio Diagnostics Pct Ltd, Genomadix, Visby Medical, QuikPath PTE Ltd, QuantuMDx Group Ltd, and Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

