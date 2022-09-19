Global Industrial Analytics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial analytics market size is expected to grow to $42.70 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.47%. The rising demand from the e-commerce sector is expected to drive the industrial analytics industry growth.

Want to learn more on the industrial analytics market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7041&type=smp

The industrial analytics market consists of sales of industrial analytics platforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help in the collection, analysis, and usage of data generated in industrial operations into actionable insights in a way that will help in promoting efficient business processes and industry operations. It requires multiple tools and techniques for data collection and statistical and dynamic modelling.

Global Industrial Analytics Market Trends

Advancement in technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the industrial analytics market analysis, major companies are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation industrial technologies into their services and tools, such as data virtualization, data integration, stream analytics, discovery tools, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and others, to improve the decision-making process and increase the efficiency of the work. For instance, in November 2019, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) introduced the new Industrial Analytics Platform (IAP). This innovative platform provides data on specific indicators of industrial development and relevant research by renowned experts in an easily accessible format.

Global Industrial Analytics Market Segments

The global industrial analytics market is segmented:

By Analytics Type: Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics

By Organization Size: Large Organizations, Small and Medium Organizations

By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

By Component: Software, Services

By Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global industrial analytics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global industrial analytics market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-analytics-global-market-report

Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial analytics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the industrial analytics global market, industrial analytics global market share, industrial analytics global market segments and geographies, industrial analytics market players, industrial analytics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Tibco Software Inc, PTC Inc, AGT International GmbH, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Genpact and ABB Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/manufacturing-analytics-global-market-report

Customer Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-analytics-global-market-report

Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/risk-analytics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC