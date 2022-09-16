Smart Toilet Seat Market to Witness Substantial Growth of USD 955.32 Million by 2029: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Key Players Outlook

The factors such as the rapid increase in the commercial construction activities coupled with the increasing demand for smart toilets from the modern trend of smart homes are projected to create outstanding demand for the smart toilet seat market during the forecast period

Global Smart Toilet Seat Market was valued at USD 725.48 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 955.32 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Market Insights:-

The smart toilet seat is a toilet bowl that opens up and closes automatically. It can be controlled via cell phones, tablets and remote control systems. Smart toilet seats have gained immense popularity in the last couple of years due to their several hygiene and health benefits. These seats have LED night lights, deodorizers, systems for automatic flushing, and hot-air drying. Some smart toilet seats also keep a track on health as well by testing the urine and glucose through apps.

Over the forecast period, the market for smart toilet seat is expected to be driven by an increase in awareness about basic hygiene, particularly in developing regions. Maintaining basic hygiene in commercial and residential toilets in developing and underdeveloped countries is a major issue. An increase in public awareness through various social campaigns and other initiatives have further boosted the requirement of smart toilet seat across residential as well as the commercial sectors.

Opportunities

Adoption of Technologies and Government Initiatives

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of smart technologies in households and commercial and corporate buildings further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the implementation of various government initiatives in many countries to spread awareness among consumers about the requirement of water conservation will further expand the future growth of the smart toilet seat market.

Some of the major players operating in the smart toilet seat market are

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION (Japan)

Brondell (U.S.)

Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Co., Ltd (China)

LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan)

Huida Sanitary Ware Co.,Ltdm (China)

Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Bio Bidet (U.S.)

Duravit AG (Germany)

TOTO LTD (Japan)

Kohler Co (U.S.)

Roca Sanitario (Spain)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany)

Masco Corporation (U.S.)

Bradley Corporation (U.S.)

Recent Development

In January 2021, During virtual CES, Kohler Co., an American manufacturer of faucets, bathroom furniture, bathroom sinks, showering, toilets, and accessories, unveiled four new products. Stillness bath, innate intelligent toilet, touchless bathroom faucet collection, Kohler whole home water monitor, and Pro version are among the new additions to the company's smart home portfolio that focus on personal well-being.

an American manufacturer of faucets, bathroom furniture, bathroom sinks, showering, toilets, and accessories, unveiled four new products. Stillness bath, innate intelligent toilet, touchless bathroom faucet collection, Kohler whole home water monitor, and Pro version are among the new additions to the company's smart home portfolio that focus on personal well-being. In January 20221, Toto, a Japanese manufacturer of high-end bathroom products and smart toilets, showcased its high-tech smart toilet commode at CES. This year, its technology will be available in more affordable models. The new smart toilets from Toto are less likely to cause sticker shock. Toto also unveiled the Toto Wellness Toilet at CES 2021, a smart toilet that can analyze waste to determine its health status.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Smart Toilet Seat Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand for Smart Toilet Seat

The factors such as the rapid increase in the commercial construction activities coupled with the increasing demand for smart toilets from the modern trend of smart homes are projected to create outstanding demand for the smart toilet seat market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand from consumers for convenient sanitary hygiene products is also estimated to have an accelerated growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the continuous economic development in these regions has raised the standard of living for the people who live there, which will further propel the growth rate of smart toilet seat market. Additionally, the growing demand for more convenient sanitary wares and smart toilets encourages enterprise management teams to adopt the demand for more convenient sanitary wares and smart toilets.

Restraints/Challenges

High Costs of Smart Toilet Seat

Smart toilets are more expensive than traditional toilets. This is due to the use of several high-end components in smart toilets and the high implementation costs, which raises the overall market price. These factors significantly limit the market's overall growth.

Preference for Traditional Seats

The consumers’ preference for traditional toilet seats over smart toilets is anticipated to challenge the smart toilet seat market growth rate. Also, the vast presence of sanitary ware product manufacturers is estimated to hamper the overall growth of the market further.

Smart Toilet Seat Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Toilet Seat market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & significant investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Smart Toilet Seat

Regional Analysis/Insights:- Smart Toilet Seat Market

The countries covered in the smart toilet seat market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the increasing consumer spending on maintaining bathroom hygiene and the prevalence of large population in Germany.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing levels of disposable income and rising population in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:-

Function

Cleansing

Nightlight

Heated Seat

Deodorizing Seat

Others

Price

US$ 100

US$ 100 – US$ 200

More than US$ 200

Connectivity

Remote Control

Mobile Phones

Others

End User

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Cover Type

Storage Heating

Instantaneous Heating

Table of Content: Smart Toilet Seat Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Smart Toilet Seat Market Report

Part 03: Global Smart Toilet Seat Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Toilet Seat Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Smart Toilet Seat Market Segmentation By End User

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

