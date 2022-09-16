Submit Release
BenevolentAI Group: Analyst / Investor Event and Interim Results

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company, is pleased to announce the full agenda for its upcoming analyst/investor event and interim results being held in London between 14:00 – 17:00 BST (09:00 – 12:00 ET) on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

The event will be held in person at the offices of FTI Consulting (200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD, United Kingdom) and will also be accessible via webcast with a presentation recording made available on the Company's website shortly afterwards.

At the event, BenevolentAI's executive leadership team will lead sessions about the Company's approach and technology and its positioning within the wider AI drug discovery market, as well as talking about the Company's pipeline and business model. The event will also include an overview of BenevolentAI's interim results for the period ended 30 June 2022. Presentations will be given by BenevolentAI's executive leadership team in addition to Professor Tom MacDonald of Immunology at Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London.

The full agenda is as follows:

Presentation

Speaker

Opening remarks and overview

Joanna Shields, CEO

Market overview – AI-enabled drug discovery

Dr Ivan Griffin, COO

The BenevolentAI business model

Dr Ivan Griffin, COO

Our approach and technology

Dr Daniel Neil, CTO

Drug discovery and pipeline review

Dr Anne Phelan, CSO / Professor Tom MacDonald

Interim Results 2022 – H1 review and financials

Nick Keher, CFO

Closing remarks and outlook

Joanna Shields, CEO

To register your interest in attending either in person or virtually, please contact FTI Consulting at BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com or +44 (0) 20 3727 1000.

ABOUT BENEVOLENTAI

BenevolentAI BAI is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. BenevolentAI has a consistently proven track record of scientifically validated discoveries. The Benevolent Platform™ powers a growing in-house pipeline of over 20 disease programmes, spanning from target discovery to clinical studies, and it maintains successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benevolentai-group-analyst--investor-event-and-interim-results-301625939.html

SOURCE BenevolentAI

