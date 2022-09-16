Maxwell Chambers Singapore and Opus 2 celebrate seven years of partnership leading innovation and digital transformation in ADR

Opus 2 congratulates Ban Jiun Ean on his appointment as Chief Executive of Maxwell Chambers Singapore and looks forward to building on the successful partnership and collaboration in Asia-Pacific.

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2 congratulates Ban Jiun Ean on his appointment as Chief Executive of Maxwell Chambers Singapore and looks forward to building on the successful partnership and collaboration in Asia-Pacific.

Opus 2, the leader in cloud-based solutions for the legal sector, and Maxwell Chambers, the Singapore-based, integrated Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Complex, celebrate seven years of successful partnership and collaboration delivering innovation and transformation in international ADR proceedings. Together, they have enabled hundreds of law firms globally to conduct hassle-free hearings and take advantage of technology to modernise arbitration and mediation proceedings.

Opus 2 and Maxwell Chambers established a partnership in 2016 to offer the multi-award-winning Opus 2 Hearings solution that uniquely combines the shared electronic bundle, evidence presentation (EPE) and Realtime Transcription in a single connected solution. The relationship was strengthened when Opus 2 moved its Asia-Pacific headquarters to become a founding tenant when Maxwell Chambers Suites launched in 2019. The move provided clients with more streamlined support for ongoing proceedings at Maxwell Chambers powered by Opus 2. In 2020, the companies joined forces to rapidly deliver successful virtual and hybrid hearings, providing a secure, seamless solution that combined video conferencing capabilities with Opus 2 Hearings. Maxwell Chambers and Opus 2 have also jointly led the way to develop best practices, build awareness and educate the international arbitration community on successfully adapting to conduct modern, efficient, and hassle-free in-person, hybrid or virtual hearings.

Reflecting on the successful partnership, Ban Jiun Ean, Chief Executive Officer at Maxwell Chambers Singapore, said:

"Our partners are essential in enabling us to offer best-in-class technology and services to our clients. In Opus 2, we have a partner that has not only pioneered the use of technology in dispute hearings but also continuously innovates to modernise ADR proceedings for our clients and us."

Martin Coen, Chief Executive Officer at Opus 2, said:

"We are proud of our close relationship and collaboration with Maxwell Chambers Singapore. We look forward to continuing to build on that partnership to drive innovation and transformation in arbitration proceedings."

Rachel Foxton, Head of Asia-Pacific at Opus 2, said:

"We express our warm thanks to the team at Maxwell Chambers, for their support and close collaboration, which have been essential to our successful and long-standing relationship."

About Maxwell Chambers

Maxwell Chambers is the world's first integrated dispute resolution complex with best-in-class hearing facilities, the company offers a full suite of digital hearing solutions and support services, providing an end-to-end seamless solution for ADR users. Maxwell Chambers supports complex multi-party, multi-jurisdiction hearings via physical, hybrid or virtual settings 24/7 across the globe. Today, Maxwell Chambers is home to a number of ADR organisations, including the ICC Court of Arbitration, Permanent Court of Arbitration, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), and the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC).

About Opus 2

Opus 2 provides game-changing, cloud-based legal technology and services that enable law firms to build the connected digital practices of tomorrow, today. Our solutions allow firms to transform at a pace that fits their business needs, to streamline and connect the different stakeholders end-to-end and deliver greater efficiency, collaboration and insight. Powered by Opus 2, law firms worldwide are delivering innovative, solution-based services that bring their teams, clients and third parties together in a single connected space, so lawyers can focus on what matters most – creating value, differentiation and deeper client engagement. http://www.opus2.com.

