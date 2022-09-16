DNA Script Wins the Grand Prize Trophy at the 2022 French Future Unicorns Ceremony

DNA Script selected from 250 French companies to receive top award

DNA Script, a world leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) for DNA on demand, won the Grand Prize Trophy at the 2022 Future Unicorns Awards, whose ceremony took place on September 15, 2022, at the Bourrienne Hotel (Paris). Of the 1400 French companies initially identified for consideration, a jury narrowed them down to 250 that met the criteria, from which DNA Script was selected as the Grand Prize winner.

"DNA Script is honored to receive the Grand Prize Trophy, which recognizes our business and innovation strategy. Biology holds such incredible promise to solve some of mankind's biggest challenges, with applications not just across healthcare but also climate change, food and clean water supply, bio-engineered materials and environmentally friendly chemicals, DNA data storage, and so much more. DNA Script's mission is to make it easy for researchers to print DNA to accelerate this scientific discovery and the coming bio-revolution," said Xavier Godron, DNA Script co-founder and CTO, in accepting the award on behalf of the company and his co-founders Thomas Ybert, CEO, and Sylvain Gariel, COO. "We share this award with the entire DNA Script team, who invest in the company's success daily; with our investors, who have placed their trust in us since the company's inception; and with our customers, who share our vision to accelerate discovery through direct access to in-house DNA printing. We thank the members of the jury as well as their partners Audacia, Caisse d'Epargne, Deloitte, Emlyon Business School, Euronext, Reputation Age and Scope Group for this distinction."

DNA Script won the Biotech and Medtech Future Unicorns Award in 2021, and since then has achieved several milestones. These include completing a $200 million Series C investment round and expanding its global presence in China, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan for the sale, distribution and support of its products through distribution agreements. Following the launch of the SYNTAX System, the first commercial product using Enzymatic DNA Synthesis targeted at genomics and molecular biology workflows, in 2021, the company continues to develop their technology and portfolio of products to address DNA supply bottlenecks in life science research, precision therapeutics, biodefense, clinical testing and DNA data storage. The company launched new products earlier this year that enable researchers to develop much more efficiently new diagnostic or research assays, for instance in infectious diseases, personalized oncology fields or spatial biology. Recently the company announced a continued collaboration with the French Defense Innovation Agency, in liaison with the French Armament General Directorate (DGA), to detect and diagnose new pathogens. This collaboration followed a disclosed partnership with Wellcome Leap to accelerate the development of RNA-based products, including messenger RNA vaccines.

The Future Unicorns Trophies aim to identify French companies with strong growth potential that in the next five years can be valued at more than €1 billion. Five sectors are studied, and seven prizes are awarded: BioTech and MedTech, e-Commerce and Advertising, GreenTech and Mobility, Industry 4.0 and SaaS, and AI and Big Data. The selected companies must meet various criteria, including having their headquarters in France, being <15 years old, having raised >€5 million since company inception and being an unlisted independent company, among others.

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, enabling this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com

