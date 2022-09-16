AV Access Introduces eShare Presentation Kits to Provide All-in-One Solutions for In-Person and Hybrid Meetings

With AV Access all-in-one presentation kits, users can turn every meeting into a success. They can share contents easily from their PC to a large screen via USB-C/HDMI port or wireless casting. The included 4K webcam and full-duplex speakerphone can capture sharp image and crystal clear audio at the same time.

AV Access, a leading brand in the online market of the Pro AV industry, recently announced the addition of three meeting presentation kits to the company’s hybrid conference portfolio. The kits are composed of different products, like eShare W50/C30 presentation system, eShare D10 USB-C Dongle, BizEye80 4K webcam and AnyCo A5 full-duplex Bluetooth speakerphone. They can work together to offer all-in-one solutions for in-person or hybrid meetings in a huddle space as well as small/medium meeting room.

In-Person Meeting Kit

This kit includes an eShare W50 wireless presentation system and an eShare D10 USB-C dongle. The system is plug-n-play and easy-to-use, ideal for video presentation and collaboration in huddle rooms as well as small and medium meeting rooms. In addition to AirPlay and Miracast, users can cast their screen wirelessly with the dongle. Just bring a laptop, smartphone or tablet, and they can make a wonderful presentation.

Hybrid Meeting Kit with Wireless BYOD

This kit includes an eShare W50 wireless presentation system, an eShare D10 USB-C dongle, a BizEye80 4K webcam and an AnyCo A5 speakerphone. While delivering a presentation in 4K ultra HD image, users can capture sharp image and crystal clear audio at the same time. Whether in a small/medium meeting room or huddle room, both local and remote attendees can communicate effortlessly with each other.

Hybrid Meeting Kit with Wired Input

This kit includes an eShare C30 wired presentation system, a BizEye80 4K webcam and an AnyCo A5 speakerphone. “If you just need wired input, this kit is a more cost-effective option for you. eShare C30 presentation system is also designed with three USB 3.0 ports. The data transfer rate can reach up to 5Gbp/s, 10 times faster than USB 2.0. It can work flawlessly with a 4K webcam, speakerphone and other USB 3.0 peripherals,” explained Mandy Xiong, CEO at AV Access.

“Now the three kits are respectively priced at $493.98/$713.43/$375.04 on our official site, with a big discount. It would cost you more if you purchase the included products separately. The shipment will start from this mid-October. They are plug-n-play and cost-effective in-person/hybrid meeting solutions that you can’t miss out on,” added Mandy.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer and innovator of advanced Pro AV products and smart home office devices. As a contributing member of the HDBase-T alliance, we own strong R&D, supply chain and manufacturing capability, which guarantee our products are of consistently high-level quality and at competitive prices. Since establishment in 2015, it has long been our mission to offer ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses by delivering quality-assured and well-designed audio/video products at honest pricing. After more than 7 years' development, AV Access has evolved into a leading brand in the online market of the Pro AV industry. Also, we have provided localized product sales and technical support services to customers across the globe, like Europe, North America, Asia Pacific regions, etc. Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

