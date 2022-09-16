Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size Worth US$ 32.21 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.40%

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Report

The global interventional cardiology devices market size reached US$ 19.58 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 32.21 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.40%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global interventional cardiology devices market size reached a value of US$ 19.58 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.21 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.40% during 2022-2027.

Interventional cardiology devices are small, flexible medical equipment used to repair damaged or weakened vessels, narrowed arteries, or other affected parts of the heart's structure. They are also utilized to measure blood flow in the major arteries and treat genetic and structural heart conditions through catheter-based procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting. Some commonly used interventional cardiology devices are coronary stents, catheters, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters, hemodynamic flow alteration, guidewire, angioplasty balloons, tricuspid valves, and introducer sheath.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, and hypertension, especially among the geriatric population. Besides this, the introduction of ingenious bioabsorbable and drug-eluting stents, pacemakers, and drug-coated mesh tubes is also creating a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, the market is further propelled by the rising adoption of advanced imaging solutions, such as intravenous ultrasound (IVUS) and fractional flow reserve (FFR) for diagnostic purposes.

In addition, other factors such as significant developments in healthcare facilities, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and timely treatment of cardiovascular ailments are also augmenting the market growth.

Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Alvimedica, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group Ltd. (Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd.), BIOTRONIK Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ENDOCOR GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medinol Ltd., Medtronic plc and Terumo Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Stents

o Drug Eluting Stents

o Bare Metal Stents

o Bio-Absorbable Stents

• Interventional Catheters

o IVUS Catheters

o Guiding Catheters

o Angiography Catheters

• PTCA Guidewires

• Balloon Inflation Device

• PTCA Balloons

o Cutting Balloons

o Scoring Balloons

o Drug Eluting Balloons

o Normal Balloons

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

