Wanted Suspect Sought in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the Seventh District.

In both offenses below, the suspect approached the victim. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

At approximately 10:50 am, in the 3500 block of 6 th Street, SE. CCN: 22-132-631

At approximately 11:00 am, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, SE. CCN: 22-132-666

The suspect in this case has been identified as 36-year-old Sean Tolbert, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant in reference to these offenses.

He can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Tolbert, or who has knowledge of these incidents, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.