India Real Estate Market Value 2022: Growth, Size, Top Companies Share, Trends, Forecast Report 2027

India Real Estate Market Research Report 2022

In India, the real estate industry is one of the highest employment generators after the agriculture sector & it is expected to Grow a CAGR of 9.60% till 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Real Estate Market Forecast 2022-2027:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Real Estate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India real estate market value. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India real estate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027. Real estate refers to property that consists of buildings, land, and agricultural lands, such as farms, orchards, ranches, and timberland. It generally includes vacant land, undeveloped property, and housing for individuals and families, such as apartments, condominiums, townhouses, single-family homes, and other living arrangements. It also involves industrial, residential, and commercial properties, such as office buildings, parking lots, medical centers, hotels, shopping malls, individual stores, and industrial buildings employed for mechanical production, research, and development (R&D) activities, manufacturing, construction, transportation, logistics, and warehousing. Nowadays, investment in the real estate sector is increasing across India due to high return on investment (ROI) and associated tax benefits.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-real-estate-market/requestsample

India Real Estate Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for residential properties due to rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of individuals. In India, the real estate industry is one of the highest employment generators after the agriculture sector, attributed to increasing construction activities and rapid industrialization. Moreover, the implementation of various initiatives undertaken by the government of India, such as the smart city project, which is a plan to build 100 smart cities, service tax exemption, interest subsidy for home buyers, and Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) exemption to encourage development in the sector, represent another major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the expanding e-commerce sector in the country is augmenting the demand for warehousing facilities, creating a positive market outlook. Additionally, the increasing usage of telecommunication services and the growing penetration of 5G and data localization norms resulted in the need for data storage facilities. This, in turn, is influencing the demand for resilient data center infrastructure, which is consequently propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of nuclear families, the surging need for contemporary office spaces, and easy availability of home loans are creating a positive market outlook across the country.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-real-estate-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Property:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Land

Breakup by Business:

• Sales

• Rental

Breakup by Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also Read:

India Bancassurance Market Research Report 2022: https://bit.ly/3GjibKs

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.