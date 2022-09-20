Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market worth $ 956.36 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Insightace Analytics

Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market info Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market seg

Global Pneumatic Nebulizers market was valued at US$ 551.89 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 956.36 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5 %

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market- by Product (Pneumatic Nebulizers with Compressor, Pneumatic Nebulizers with Mask, Disposable Pneumatic Nebulizers, Pediatric Pneumatic Nebulizers and Mobile Pneumatic Nebulizers), End-Users (Hospital and Clinics, Emergency Centers and Home Healthcare), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global Pneumatic Nebulizers market was valued at US$ 551.89 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 956.36 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The most popular application of pneumatic nebulizers, which come in sprays, is to treat respiratory conditions such as cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma. Due to several qualities, such as the fact that it is affordable and suitable for various pharmaceuticals, this device is frequently used by patients. In comparison to other nebulizers, pneumatic nebulizers are extremely simple to use and quite economical. Additionally, they are quite suitable for many patients, contributing to their high acceptance rate.

Throughout the projection period, the market will rise due to the increasing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive lung disease. The market's growth would be further aided by the rising incidence of respiratory problems caused by the world's increasing air pollution. Furthermore, the market value will increase in the upcoming years due to the rising elderly population worldwide. Market growth in 2020 has been boosted by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, pneumatic nebulizer sales in the medical equipment industry suddenly increased. Asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) disorders are becoming more common, spurring industry expansion.

Furthermore, the sector will see increased demand for pneumatic nebulizers due to growing urbanization, deteriorating air quality, and increased awareness of respiratory diseases and their treatment. Pathogens such as Rhizobium, Staphylococcus, Stenotrophomonas, and Streptococcus may thrive on pneumatic nebulizer equipment. This has had a negative effect on the market and will continue to limit industry growth in the years to come. During the foreseeable period, lesser insurance coverage situations in developing economies will further determine the industry value.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Pneumatic Nebulizers market over the forecast years because of the increasing incidence and prevalence of asthma in the population. The increase in the geriatric population in the United States is causing a proportional increase in the number of surgeries in the country, further driving regional market growth. In addition, the Asia Pacific Pneumatic Nebulizers market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Due to an upsurge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, Asia-Pacific is the region where pneumatic nebulizers are most commonly utilized, fueling market expansion.

Major market players operating in the Pneumatic Nebulizers market include 3A Health Care, CA-MI, Flexicare Medical, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Allied Healthcare Products, KOO Industries, Lanaform, Mebby, MED 2000, GaleMed Corporation, Genstar Technologies Company, Medpack Swiss Group, MedTeCo, Pari, Microlife, Roscoe Medical, Sturdy Industrial, Sunset Healthcare, TaiDoc Technology, Trudell MedicalInternational, Vyaire Medical, Westmed, WINNOMED COMPANY LTD. and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2020, Automation Center Tokyo (ATC-TOKYO) of OMRON Corp. was opened in Tokyo. Customers can use this center to collaborate with the company to solve any problems during production.

Market Segments

Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, by Product, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Pneumatic Nebulizers with Compressor

• Pneumatic Nebulizers with Mask

• Disposable Pneumatic Nebulizers

• Pediatric Pneumatic Nebulizers

• Mobile Pneumatic Nebulizers

Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospital and Clinics

• Emergency Centers

• Home Healthcare

Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

