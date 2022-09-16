Natural Sweeteners Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast

Global Natural Sweeteners Market Report

The global natural sweeteners market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global natural sweeteners market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027.

Natural sweeteners are sweetening agents derived from natural ingredients and considered healthier as compared to sugar. Some of the most commonly used natural sweeteners include agave nectar, stevia, sorghum syrup, yacon syrup, dates, erythritol, honey, xylitol, maple syrup, brown rice syrup, molasses, and monk fruit sweeteners. They are used as a substitute for sugar due to their nutritional and favorable qualities. They also contain fewer carbohydrates and calories than sugar and have minimal impact on the blood sugar levels of individuals. Owing to these properties, these sweeteners are widely utilized in various processes such as baking, food preservation, fermentation, and food browning.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-sweeteners-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Natural Sweeteners Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness and awareness among consumers regarding sugar intake. In addition, the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) due to the high intake of refined sugars is influencing the demand for natural sweeteners.

Moreover, the escalating demand for sugar alternatives in various applications and the growing consumer inclination toward natural products represent another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising product adoption in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to manufacture desserts, confectionaries, bakeries, beverages, dairy products, sweets, ice creams, cakes, candies, juices, jams, chocolates, soft drinks, and chewing gums are creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization of natural sweeteners in the pharmaceutical industry for producing lozenges, pills, and tablets is also propelling the market growth.

Inquire Before Buying : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5581&flag=F

Global Natural Sweeteners Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, FoodChem International Corporation, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Herboveda India, Ingredion Incorporated, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd, PureCircle Ltd, Pyure Brands LLC, Roquette Frères, Sweetly Stevia USA and Tate & Lyle PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, form, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Stevia

• Sorbitol

• Xylitol

• Mannitol

• Erythritol

• Sweet Proteins

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Solid and Crystals

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Business-To-Customer (B2C)

• Business To Business (B2B)

Breakup by Application:

• Bakery Products

• Confectioneries and Gums

• Spreads

• Beverages

• Dairy Products

• Frozen Desserts

• Tabletop Sweeteners

• Pharmaceutical Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-sweeteners-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

India A2 Ghee Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-a2-ghee-market-report-2022-27-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast-imarc-group

Vegan Ice Cream Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/vegan-ice-cream-market-2022-top-companies-overview-size-share-trends-future-scenario-and-forecast

North America Pretzel Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/north-america-pretzel-market-size-2022-27-report-share-industry-trends-top-companies-overview-growth-and-forecast

India Probiotics Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/probiotics-market-size-in-india-2022-2027-growth-share-trends-and-forecast-imarc-group

India Probiotic Drinks Market 2022-2027: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/probiotic-drinks-market-in-india-2022-2027-share-industry-trends-growth-analysis-report-and-forecast

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800



