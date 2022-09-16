Global Needle-Free Injectors Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market info Global Needle-Free Injectors Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Needle-Free Injectors Market- by Application (Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Cosmetics and Other Applications), Load (Liquid Injections, Powder Injections and Projectile Injections), Technology (Spring-loaded Jet Injector, Battery-powered Jet Injector and Gas-powered Jet Injector), End-User (Hospitals, Veterinary Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings and Other End-Users), Delivery Site (Intra dermal Injectors, Intramuscular Injectors and Subcutaneous Injectors), Usage (Reusable Needle-Free Injectors and Disposable Needle-Free Injectors), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global needle-free injectors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.7 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Using needle-free injectors is a novel approach to administering different medications to patients without puncturing their skin with a conventional needle. Compared to traditional needles, needle-free injection devices are safer, more efficient, and more suited. These systems come in various formats, including skin patches, inhalers, edible goods, and power sprays. The number of accidental needle sticks and the complications they cause can be decreased by using these injectors. Needlestick injuries are more likely to occur when a person is working with hypodermic syringes or other needle-containing equipment. These accidents frequently happen when people use or discard needles. Since they are the best choice for patients and healthcare professionals to avoid needle stick injuries, the demand for needle-free injectors surged.

The needle-free injectors market is primarily driven by the rising demand for self-injection devices, sophisticated medical infrastructure, expanding geriatric population, rising healthcare costs, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, inability to reuse conventional needles, and rising demand for vaccination. To meet the rising demand for self-injection devices, pharmaceutical companies put their efforts into creating sophisticated, secure, and painless injectors. As a result, during the forecasting period, the market for needle-free injectors is anticipated to develop due to the introduction of new high-quality products. Due to the rising number of parenteral medication approvals and the rising prevalence of needle stick injuries, sales of needle-free injectors have surged significantly over the past few years. Additionally, needle-free injectors provide quicker medication delivery that improves bioavailability compared to invasive drug delivery devices. As a result, needle-free injectors are being used more frequently. The necessity for needle-free insulin delivery as a major treatment option has increased as diabetes and insulin use is becoming more commonplace globally. As a result, needle-free injectors makers are promoting their products more widely, creating several opportunities for the cosmetics sector to flourish.

North America is anticipated to majorly contribute to the needle-free injectors market over the forecast years. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and others, is the main factor driving the market growth. Needle-free injectors have grown as non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic treatment has become more popular, particularly among home care patients. Demand for needle-free injectors will increase as diabetes prevalence rises, especially among the elderly. In addition, the Asia Pacific needle-free injectors market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market is expanding primarily due to the increased incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and others. This region's market is expanding primarily due to technical developments in the healthcare and cosmetic industries and the nation's growing demand for cosmetic operations.

Major market players operating in the needle-free injectors market include Pfizer (US), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), Injex UK (UK), Gaungzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment Company Ltd. (China), Zogenix (US), D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc. (US), AcuShot Needle Free (Canada), InsuJet (The Netherlands), QS Medical Technology Co., Ltd (China), MIKA MEDICAL CO. (South Korea), and Others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In June 2020, the biotech company Vitaeris Inc. was acquired by CSL Limited. CSL Limited finished the securing to carry out the plan of attending to the patient’s unmet needs.

• In November 2019, Antares Pharma and Idorsia collaborated to create a sophisticated self-directed medication gadget.

Market Segments

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Application, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Drug Delivery

• Vaccines

• cosmetics

• Other Applications

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Load, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Liquid Injections

• Powder Injections

• Projectile Injections

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Technology, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Spring-loaded jet injector

• Battery-powered jet injector

• Gas-powered jet injector

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Other End-Users

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Delivery Site, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Intra dermal injectors

• Intramuscular injectors

• Subcutaneous injectors

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Usage, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Reusable Needle Free Injectors

• Disposable Needle Free Injectors

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Needle-Free Injectors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

