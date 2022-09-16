Security Information and Event Management Market

increasing digital population and remote business operations via cloud-based software indicate a promising future for the SIEM system market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Security Information and Event Management Market to Generate USD 18.12 Billion by 2030-Growth Drivers & Future Scenario ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2313

The global security information and event management market generated $3.92 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $18.12 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global security information and event management market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/security-information-and-event-management-market

Rise in concerns over IT security, persistent threat of cybercrimes, supportive IT governance, growth in adoption of BYOD trend, and regulatory compliance, boost the growth of the global security information and event management industry. However, high costs and fear of privacy intrusion impede the security information and event management market growth. On the other hand, with innovation and more refined understanding, the demand for such solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global alternative building materials market based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global security information and event management market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.32% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on components, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.26% from 2021 to 2030.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2313

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. The report also includes an analysis of Europe and LAMEA segments.

Leading players of the global security information and event management industry discussed in the research include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, LogRhythm, Inc., SolarWinds, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, McAfee LLC., Splunk, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., and Trustwave Holdings Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2313

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The adoption of security information and event management (SIEM) was affected positively due to the imposed lockdown by governments of several countries. Increase security concerns in industries such as BFSI, IT, government, and others improved the demand for security information and event management market

• To perform contactless operations in the post-COVID-19 period, enterprises would rely on modern technologies such as BYOD, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing across industries. This is projected to increase demand for SIEM in the market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report :

1. Application Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.