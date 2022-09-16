EMU FIMAUM Addresses the Importance of Intellectual Property Rights as the New Judicial Year Begins

Eastern Mediterranean University Intellectual Property Rights Research and Application Center (EMU FIMAUM) Chair Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arzu Alibaba and Vice Chairs Assist. Prof. Dr. Emine Koçano Rodoslu and Assist. Prof. Dr. Hakan Bilgeç made statements regarding the importance of the intellectual property rights on the occasion of upcoming opening of the 2022 – 2023 Judicial Year which is set as 16 September, 2022. The said statement includes the following:

“Intellectual property, which is expressed as all kinds of intangible assets created as a result of creative efforts, plays a major role in the development of countries, especially in economic terms. Intellectual property rights (IPR) are effective in many areas such as increasing international trade relations, technology transfer and direct foreign capital in the globalization process. Increasing technological possibilities have brought about the international spread of intellectual products.

Easy and fast access to intellectual products causes the creators of these products to not receive the full reward for their creative efforts and prevents new inventions from being made. This situation hinders technological progress. For these reasons, the importance given to IPR protection has an important place in the basic growth policies of countries today. Many developed countries protect the concept of intellectual property with strong policies and strengthen their legal infrastructure regarding IPR protection.

Setting out the belief that the legal regulations related to the intellectual property rights in TRNC are insufficient; EMU FIMAUM started its activities in November 2021 with the aim of creating a stronger legal ground in this field, establishing cooperation with national and international organizations, organizing national and international conferences, congresses and symposiums, developing and implementing research projects. The first event of the center was a panel titled “Intellectual Property Rights” which took place on 8 April, 2022 at EMU. Moreover, winner of the FIMAUM logo design competition was announced at the end of the said panel.

Since the center’s establishment, we have determined the institutions and organizations we will work with, we have organized meetings to introduce FIMAUM with them and we have taken initiatives to cooperate. In this regard we held a meeting with the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Mechanical Engineers (KTMMO). We are aware of the importance of cooperating with public and private institutions and organizations in order to realize the goals we have set and to move our country forward in the field of intellectual property.

To begin with, a protocol was signed last June between FISAUM and EMU FIMAUM, which have been operating under Ankara University in Turkey since 1997, with the aim of strengthening scientific and cultural relations and encouraging mutual cooperation.

Industrial rights such as trademarks, patents, utility models, designs and geographical indications constitute an important part of intellectual property rights. A meeting was held with the TRNC Chamber of Commerce, an institution closely related to industrial rights in our country. As a result of this meeting, it was decided to sign a cooperation protocol between the TRNC Chamber of Commerce and EMU FIMAUM.

Our primary goals ahead are to work in cooperation with more institutions and organizations, to hold meetings with the intention of raising awareness of the relevant sections of the society about what these rights are, their importance and protection, to organize national and international symposiums, comparative law, especially taking into account EU Law.”