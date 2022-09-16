Bulk Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
The 'Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global bulk food ingredients market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.5%
The increasing consciousness among consumers about eating healthy food is driving the global bulk food ingredients market as it has bolstered organic, functional, and natural food demand. The surging health problems, primarily among the youth, like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular problems, have pushed forward the dietary trends toward a healthy and nutritional diet, that is far away from alcohol, meat, and junk food consumption. This aspect is likely to aid the global market demand for bulk food ingredients over the coming years.
The changing lifestyle, along with an increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization, is further boosting the bulk food ingredients market growth. Due to this, a rise in the convenience food industry is witnessed and rapid growth in the packaged food and beverage industry is expected over the coming years. Packaged food items are consumed regularly as corporations are capitalizing on by associating the demands and tastes of customers in various regions. This is further expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.
Bulk Food Ingredients Market Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bulk food indicates unprocessed or processed food in cumulative containers from which quantities preferred by the customer or the employee are withdrawn. The phrase bulk food does not involve fresh whole vegetables or fresh whole fruits. They are food products provided in huge quantities, that are likely to be acquired in huge lots or transferred from a bulk container into a smaller container for purchase.
By type, the market is divided into:
Primary Processed
Secondary Processed
By application, the market is classified into:
Food
Snacks and Spreads
Bakery Products
Confectionery Products
Ready Meals
Others
Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Bulk Food Ingredients Market Trends
The shifting tastes and preferences of consumers from pre-packaged and artificial foods items to organic, simple, and natural ingredients, especially in developed economies, are expected to positively influence the bulk food ingredients market demand. The surging interest in culinary arts, coupled with the cultural influence in the home-bound individuals, is likely to drive the market growth of bulk food ingredients due to the surging demand for gourmet bulk food ingredients.
Based on type, the secondary processed segment is augmenting the bulk food ingredients market share due to the increasing consumption of secondary processed food items like cheese and bread, among others. The secondary processed products are utilised in processed and packed food like chocolate, confectionery items, beverages, artificial sweeteners, biscuits, extracts, and flavours. Furthermore, this process incorporates merging foods in a certain means to modify their properties, which is aiding the segment growth in the market.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in the market of bulk food ingredients due to the increasing demand for the food and beverages industry, particularly in Indonesia, China, India, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. The surging consumption of packaged and processed food, owing to the increasing population, coupled with rising exposure to western lifestyles in the region is expected to propel the market growth of bulk food ingredients across the region. The robust growth in consumption among the developing countries across the region is driven by middle-class income expansion and GDP growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global bulk food ingredients market report are Olam Group Limited, Cargill, Incorporated., Tate & Lyle PLC, Bunge Limited, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Dupont), among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
