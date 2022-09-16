Temu Announces Start of Halloween Countdown Special With Hard-to-Beat Prices

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu, the global online marketplace featuring unique merchandise at hard-to-beat prices, today announced the start of its Halloween Countdown Special with the widest range of decorations, costumes and accessories for the occasion.

The opening sale features everything from Halloween pumpkin lanterns ($2.99) and hanging bat decorations ($8.99), to Halloween stud earrings ($1.49). And it’s not just humans that get to enjoy the fun of dressing up and decorating. Temu also offers a wide selection of pet costumes, with a witch-and-hat combo ($5.99) and pumpkin pet T-shirt ($0.99) among the early favorites.

The Halloween Countdown Special is part of Temu’s grand opening sale, which offers sitewide discounts with no minimum purchase and free shipping on all items during the promotion.

Temu launched its website www.temu.com in September, with the goal of empowering consumers by giving them access to a broad range of carefully curated products at ultra-competitive prices. Even though it is one of the newest online marketplaces in the world, Temu has access to one of the most sophisticated supply chain networks in the world right from the start.

Both Temu and sister company PDD operate under Nasdaq-listed PDD, which has developed a network of suppliers and logistics partners adept at meeting changing consumer demands. As of 2021, PDD had more than 11 million merchants serving the needs of close to 900 million users. In total, the platform handled 61 billion orders in 2021.

Temu’s extensive list of great-value merchandise means there is something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this special promotion as we head into the year-end holiday season!

About Temu:
Temu is a global online marketplace featuring the widest selection of unique merchandise at hard-to-beat prices, made possible by sourcing and fulfillment capabilities built over the years. Created with the goal of empowering consumers, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and fulfillment partners to curate a range of competitively priced products that meet wide-ranging needs.

