Personalized Nutrition Market to Perceive Promising Growth of USD 20.14 Billion with CAGR of 10.50% By 2029: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast

The increase in the prevalence of obesity among population further influences the market. People reaching out to dieticians and nutritionists providing customized diet plans with the aim of losing weight helps in the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Personalized Nutrition Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. In this Personalized Nutrition market research report, industry trends are plotted on a macro level which helps clients and businesses comprehend the marketplace and possible future issues. This market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report is accomplished with transparent research studies and is generated by the teamwork of experts in their domain. To provide an absolute overview of this industry, this Personalized Nutrition market report covers various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape.

Personalized nutrition is known to include surveying an individual's hereditary qualities, physical movement, microbiome, dietary propensities, and rest practices. Global Personalized Nutrition Market was valued at USD 9.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.14 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Standard Supplements” accounts for the largest ingredient segment owing to rising awareness about the overall health of individuals. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis, and consumer behavior.

Get Complete PDF Sample Report Instantly @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-personalized-nutrition-market

Market Overview: Personalized Nutrition

Personalized nutrition , also known as customized nourishment approach refers to a plan that generally depends on the possibility that through customized nutrition counsel provided by nutritionists and various other dietary experts, health and wellbeing can be enhanced. The dietary improvements minimize the risks of diseases, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Dieticians around the globe have been using personalized nutrition since the approach of the calling. This nutrition plan offers custom-made nourishment counsel fitting physical, enthusiastic and clinical necessities of patients. Things have gotten significantly more explicit in the past years.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the Personalized Nutrition market are

BASF SE (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

Herbalife Nutrition (US)

Amway (US)

DNAfit (UK)

Wellness Coaches (US)

Atlas Biomed Group Ltd (UK)

Noho Health Inc. (US)

Habit Food Personalized, LLC (US)

Persona (US)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)

Balchem Corporation (US)

Foodsmart (US)

DNAlysis (South Africa)

Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute Morgan Building (UK)

DayTwo Ltd. (Israel)

BiogeniQ Inc. (Canada)

Helix (India)

Segterra, Inc. (US)

Access In-depth 350 Pages Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-personalized-nutrition-market

Opportunities

Furthermore, innovations and advancements in technologies extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, collaborations and strategic partnerships will further expand the market.

Recent Development

Lifenome, a health tech company launched a nutrition pregnancy plan “9Moons” in 2021. The platform addresses prenatal nutrition among women and offers hyper-personalized nutrition plans.

a nutrition pregnancy plan “9Moons” in 2021. The platform addresses prenatal nutrition among women and offers hyper-personalized nutrition plans. Herbalife Nutrition (US) launched relaxation tea and new immunity essentials, containing EpiCor in October’2019. The products aim at meeting personalized nutrition needs in the North American region, and strengthens the company’s product portfolio.

Key Market Segments:

Product Type

Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals

and Nutraceuticals Functional Food

Functional Beverage

Digitalized Dna-Based Diet

Sports Nutragenomics

Others

Age Group

0-18 Age Group

19-34 Age Group

35-54 Age Group

55+ Age Group

Providers

Wellness and Fitness Centers

Medical Profession and Dietician

Food Delivery Services

Diagnostic Companies and Laboratories

Dosage Forms

Tablets

Capsule

Powders

Liquids

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Wellness And Fitness Centers

Ambulatory Care

Others

Application

Standard Supplements

Disease-Based

Others

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-personalized-nutrition-market

Personalized Nutrition Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the personalized nutrition market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the personalized nutrition market because of the rise in awareness among consumers about their health within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increase in the number of obesity rates in the region.

Benefits of Considering the Report:

This report is compiled using a vigorous and thorough research methodology. Data Bridge Market Research is also known for its data accuracy and granular market reports.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of personalized nutrition market is depicted by this report.

is depicted by this report. The report consists of a vast amount of data about the recent product and technological developments in the markets.

The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the impact of these advancements on the future of market growth.

The insights in the report are easy to understand and include a graphical representation of the numbers in the form of histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.

Components such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for personalized nutrition market are explained in detail.

It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behavior about the future market and changing market scenario.

Making an informed business decision is a tough job; this report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-personalized-nutrition-market

Browse Related Reports:

Personalized Women Nutrition Market , By Product Type (Active Measurement, Standard Measurement), Recommendation (Fixed Recommendation, Repeat Recommendation, Continuous Recommendation), Application (Standard Supplements, Disease-Based), End Use (Direct-To-Consumer, Wellness and Fitness Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Institutions), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-personalized-women-nutrition-market

Personalized Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Botanicals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function (Additional, Medicinal, Sports Nutrition), Dosage Forms (Tablets, Capsule, Powders, Liquids, Others), Application (Additional Supplements, Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Lifestyle Diseases, Inherited Diseases, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Wellness and Fitness Centers, Ambulatory Care, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-personalized-dietary-supplements-market

Sports Nutrition Market , By Product Type (Protein Powder, Iso Drink Powder, Capsule/Tablets (Creatine, BCAA and Others), Supplement Powder, RTD Protein Drinks, Iso and Other Sports Drinks, Carbohydrate Drinks, Protein Bars, Carbohydrate/Energy Bars and Other Supplements), End User (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users and Lifestyle Users), Distribution Channel (Large Retail and Mass Merchandisers, Small Retail, Drug and Specialty Stores, Fitness Institutions, Online and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-nutrition-market

Nutritional Bar Market By Types (Protein Bars, Meal-Replacement Bars, Snacks Bars, Whole Food Bar and Others), Flavour (Chocolate, Fruits, Peanut Butter, Savoury, Spices and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store Based) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-bar-market

Nutritional Beverages Market , By Parameter (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Moisture, Proteins, Total Dietary Fibre, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories), Product Type (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Dairy and Desserts, Fruits and Vegetables, Edible Fats and Oils, Baby Food, Others), Application (Health and Fitness, Medical, Sports, Others), Objective (Product Labelling, New Product Development, Regulation Compliance) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-beverages-market

Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market , By Source (Bacteria, Plants, Algae, Fungi), Type (Galactoligosaccharides, Human Milk Oligosaccharides, Fructooligosaccharides), Form (Liquid, Powder) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oligosaccharides-in-infant-nutrition-market

North America Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition , By Source (Bacteria, Plants, Algae and Fungi), Type (Galactoligosaccharides, Human Milk Oligosaccharides and Fructooligosaccharides), Form (Liquid and Powder), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-oligosaccharides-in-infant-nutrition-market

Europe Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition , By Source (Bacteria, Plants, Algae and Fungi), Type (Galactoligosaccharides, Human Milk Oligosaccharides and Fructooligosaccharides), Form (Liquid and Powder), Country (Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia and Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-oligosaccharides-in-infant-nutrition-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-