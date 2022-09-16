Silane Market Size Reach US$ 2.35 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.22%

The global silane market reached a value of US$ 1.76 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.35 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Silane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global silane market reached a value of US$ 1.76 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2022-2027.

Silane (H4Si) is a colorless gas prepared using aluminum silicide and hydrochloric acid or an aqueous solution of sodium, ammonium, manganese, and ferrous chloride. It is used in various industrial applications, which include adhesion promoters, coupling agents, crosslinkers, moisture scavengers, resin additives, and surface modifiers. As it reduces capillary water absorption and harmful substances and improves frost resistance, H4Si finds application as a water-based liquid or as a gel. Besides this, it is also applied to a phenolic-impregnated carbon ablator (PICA) system as a primer on the substrate.

Market Trends:

H4Si is widely used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and low-voltage cable insulation of electronic products. It is also applied to substrate materials like glass, metal, paper, plastic, quartz, and elastomer. This, along with the rising trend of smart consumer electronics on account of inflating disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and the emergence of smart homes, represents one of the major factors stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, it is utilized along with other gases to grow amorphous silicon films that are further employed in the production of solar cells. This, coupled with tax credits, incentives, and price concession on several solar panel components offered by governments of numerous countries, is increasing the usage of solar power and driving the market. Furthermore, it is gaining traction in treating natural fiber and the production of polycrystalline silicon. Due to the improved crosslinking processes and properties, the applications of H4Si are further expanding in making under-the-floor hot-water heating pipes and foams. This, in confluence with the extensive use of silane in various end use industries across the globe, is creating a positive influence on the market.

Breakup by Product:

Alkyl Silane

Sulfur Silane

Amino Silane

Vinyl Silane

Epoxy Silane

Methacrylate Silane

Mono/Chloro Silane

Others

Breakup by Application:

Coupling Agents

Adhesion Promoters

Hydrophobing and Dispersing Agents

Moisture Scavengers

Silicate Stabilizers

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Paints and Coatings

Electronics and Semiconductors

Rubber and Plastics

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Air Products Inc.

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gelest Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Power Chemical Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silar

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG.

