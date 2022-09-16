Infrared Imaging Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global infrared imaging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Infrared Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global infrared imaging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Infrared imaging refers to a technology for capturing infrared energy emitted by various objects and converting them into visible images. This imaging technique, also known as thermography, is used to measure temperature differences in small and moving objects while producing clear thermal images in low-light situations. As a result, infrared imaging is widely adopted across diverse sectors including, automotive, aerospace, electronics, military and defense, and oil and gas.

Market Trends

The increasing adoption of infrared imaging technology in the defense and military sector for security and surveillance purposes is primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising deployment of IR technology in the oil and gas sector for leak detection and fire prevention is also propelling the market. Moreover, the growing investments in the development of autonomous vehicles are further driving the demand for IR technology. With the sudden outbreak of coronavirus infection, IR imaging is being rapidly adopted as a non-invasive solution for monitoring the body temperature over conventional thermometer that may lead to disease transmission. Apart from this, the emergence of high-speed cameras with advanced features for evaluating the severity of heat, coupled with the production of lightweight, receptive, and more convenient industrial IR imaging devices is further expected to drive the market for infrared imaging.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Axis AB (AXIS.ST)

Cox Communications

Episensors Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Fluke Corporation

L3 Technologies Inc. (LLL)

LEONARDO (LDO.MI)

OPGAL Optronics Industries Ltd

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc. (PIRT)

Raptor Photonics Ltd.

Sensors Unlimited Inc.

Sofradir, Tonbo Imaging Pvt. Ltd.

XenICs

Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Technology:

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Breakup by Component:

IR Detectors

IR Lens Systems

IR Sensors

Others

Breakup by Wavelength:

Near Infrared (NIR)

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Security and Surveillance

Monitoring and Inspection

Condition Monitoring

Structural Health Monitoring

Quality Control

Detection

Gas Detection

Fire/Flare Detection

Body Temperature Measurement

Breakup by Vertical:

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics & Semiconductor

Oil & Gas

Military and Defense

Others

Non-Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

