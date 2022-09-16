Laura Collinwood of Health Gently and Health & Wisdom to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ARCOLA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more people are searching for ways to live healthier. From drinking green smoothies, and doing yoga, to practicing self-care. Taking care of ourselves seems simple and straightforward but we end up frustrated because there is so much conflicting information about how to improve our health and energy levels and often the changes required seem too big. You are not alone. it’s perfectly natural to feel frustrated as we navigate all the health information out there. That’s why, with the guidance of a certified professional to support and motivate us, hold us accountable, and measure our progress, we can achieve long term success and become the best version of ourselves.

Laura Collinwood is a highly sought after, experienced, and certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and owner of Health Gently, her health coaching business, and Health & Wisdom, her product-based business supplying topical magnesium products since 2000.

“As a health coach, I become your personal cheerleader and partner focused on helping you feel empowered to make positive change in every area of your life. Because our health and lifestyle are deeply intertwined, my holistic approach examines the whole person by addressing their emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual needs. We take a deep dive into the many aspects of life that can affect health, and together we set goals to make gentle, incremental changes over time that lead to making conscious healthier choices to consistently improve your overall health.”

Before becoming a health coach, Laura worked as a registered nurse. While working nights at the hospital her health started to dramatically decline and she began struggling with severe chronic fatigue, depression, and a weakened immune system. Even after changing to a day job, these problems persisted. Her medical doctor tested her thyroid, which was normal, and all other bloodwork came back looking good, but she continued to struggle with her health. So, she turned to a Naturopathic doctor who tested for allergies and imbalances in minerals and vitamins and started her on the path to healing. As she continued her health journey, she realized that there is not a quick fix for improving health. Instead, she saw that finding balance in eating nourishing foods, getting restful sleep, moving our bodies, establishing positive relationships, doing meaningful work, enjoying hobbies, improving our mind and nourishing our spirit bring health and balance to our lives. She enjoys more vibrant health and happiness now than she ever has.

Inspired to help others to transform and thrive as she has, it has become her mission to help others gain better health and live their best lives.

Through her business Health Gently, Laura recognizes we are the experts on our own lives. In addition to giving information about healthy eating and lifestyle, she encourages us to dig deep to understand the motivation behind health habits that are not serving us well so that we can deconstruct destructive habits and form new ones.

“I inspire my clients to reach their health goals, whether it is better sleep, boosting energy, or losing weight. That’s because a health coach views the whole person. It is incredibly helpful to have a partner, guide, or cheerleader not someone ‘telling us what to do,’ but someone helping us on our own terms.”

Laura helps us connect the dots between our own personal health goals or a physician’s diagnosis and health recommendations with our real life. While working with Laura, we will learn to create sustainable lifestyle habits that support our long -term health as she gently supports us in the development of lifestyle habits that lead to restoration of fulfillment and complete vitality.

Because it’s not a one size fits all, Laura takes an individualized approach based on our needs and goals by looking at the big picture. Together we figure out what exactly contributes to our well-being and happiness. Besides our nutrition and lifestyle, she considers our careers, personal relationships, how well are we sleeping, our social life, as well as our emotional and spiritual health that shape our sense of well-being.

“I can assist you in navigating choices if you are feeling confused about what to eat. We do it in small steps so we can substitute healthier choices. For example, instead of pizza and French Fries we can replace them with delicious home cooking which will include more whole, real foods. There are so many delicious substitutions for soft drinks and sugary snacks that will satisfy that sweet craving while nourishing the body. You will have so many delicious, healthy options that they crowd out the foods that are less healthy.”

Laura also helps us connect with valuable resources and information that fit our personal needs.

“Working collaboratively, we create a personalized health plan that will take you from where you are currently to where you want to be with your overall health and wellness goals.” With her caring, practical, and evidence- based approach, she is committed to helping us improve our health and well-being, leading to greater personal freedom and authentic happiness.

“Nobody knows your body as well as you do. When you become an active participant in your own health decisions, it is empowering. Amazing things can happen when you take the first step toward a better life. My passion is to help you get there.”

Her highly successful company, Health & Wisdom inc., makes topical Magnesium products critical for health. As the first company to provide transdermal Magnesium, for more than 20 years Health and Wisdom provides the purest, safest, highest quality topical Magnesium available and has become a leader in the transdermal Magnesium Industry.

Don’t miss this two-part interview with Laura Collinwood as she discusses her expert coaching work and tips to help us navigate our health journey and struggles. You will be inspired, empowered, and absolutely encouraged.

Close Up Radio will feature Laura Collinwood in a two-part interview on Tuesday September 20th at 3 p.m. EST with Jim Masters and on Tuesday September 27th at 3 p.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest visit www.healthgently.com and www.healthandwisdom.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno