Insomnia Market to Reach $6.3 Billion at 3.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2030

Insomnia market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insomnia market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. Insomnia is a sleep disorder wherein people face problem to fall asleep or remain asleep. The major causes of insomnia, include high stress levels, mental disorders, excessive consumption of caffeine and alcohol, and other medical conditions. Insomnia is categorized into three types depending on the duration of the disorder, namely, transient (few days), acute (few weeks), and chronic insomnia (few months or even years).

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2373

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the insomnia market. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in job losses for many workers as industries were not operating properly, which contributed in rise in stress in people. Furthermore, fear of the pandemic led to depression in some people gobally. Thus, increase in coronasomnia, a stress and depression associated with COVID-19 pandemic, surge the demand for insomnia drugs and drive the growth of the market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) report, as of 6 April 2022, there have been 492,189,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. In addition, according to a Sleep Foundation report published on March 2022, people and healthcare workers globally suffered with coronasomnia, which is insomnia associated with stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global insomnia market size is driven by rise in demand for over-the-counter (OTC) sleep aids and emergence of therapeutics with fewer side effects. The rise in incidence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the market growth during the insomnia market analysis period. Drugs used for the treatment of chronic diseases casue some side effects, which also affect the patient’s quality of sleep. Furthermore, rise in stress level among youngsters also affects the quality of sleep and increase in demand for drugs propel the insomnia market growth. Moreover, rise in geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and growth in disposable income are expected to fuel the insomnia industry, and drive the growth of the market. For instance, as per the Americas Health Rankings (AHR) report, around more than 54 million adults ages 65 and older lived in the U.S. in 2020. People aged 60 and older are more susceptible to insomnia. However, side effects caused due to excessive use of sleep medication in the market are expected to hinder the market growth.

The insomnia market share is segmented into therapy type and region. By therapy type, the market is categorized into non-pharmacological therapy and pharmacological therapy. The pharmacological therapy segment is the highest contributor to the market growth due to increase in prevalence of insomnia. The non-pharmacological therapy segment was the major contributor in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead during the insomnia market forecast period, owing to fewer side effects as compared to pharmacological therapy.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the insomnia market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed increase in development of insomnia industry, increase in work related stress, and high prevalence rate of insomnia. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of people working at odd hours, increase in number of key players, and growth in disposable income in the region.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2373

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By therapy type, the pharmacological therapy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Medical Waste Management Market

Clinical Trial Management Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.