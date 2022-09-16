Tissue Paper Market Share 2022: Price, Size, Trends, Growth Report 2027

Tissue Paper Market Size Report

The global tissue paper market reached a value of US$ 64.9 Billion in 2021 & expects to reach US$ 93.4 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.17% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tissue Paper Market Overview:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tissue paper market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tissue paper market reached a value of US$ 64.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 93.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% during 2022-2027. Tissue paper refers to light crêpe paper or lightweight paper that can be made from recycled paper pulp. It is generally manufactured utilizing the pulp of softwood and hardwood trees, various chemicals, and water. Tissue paper is used for sanitation and hygiene purposes. It offers convenience and is most suitable for drying wet surfaces. Tissue paper is extensively utilized in the form of pocket tissues, paper towels, napkins, toilet rolls, etc. Compared with textiles and plastics, it has a low cost of production. Apart from this, tissue paper is commonly available in hypermarkets, online stores, supermarkets, etc., across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tissue-paper-market/requestsample

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

The expanding hospitality and tourism industries are primarily driving the tissue paper market. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness towards the importance of maintaining health and hygiene is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of tissue paper products in commercial spaces and office complexes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for facial tissues, particularly in urban areas, is also stimulating the market growth. In line with this this, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies to promote public health is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of premium, decorative, organic, glazed, and printed variants is anticipated to fuel the tissue paper market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3bvPlZo

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Hengan International Group Company Limited

• CMPC S.A.

• Cascades, Inc.

• Jukebox Print Inc.

• Paper Mart Inc.

• Svenska Cellulosa AB

• Unicharm Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Household

• Commercial

Breakup by Product:

• Paper Napkin

• Paper Towel

• Facial Tissue

• Toilet Paper

• Wrapping Tissue

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Wood Free

• Wood Containing

• Recovered Fiber

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.