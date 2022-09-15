Senate Bill 1330 Printer's Number 1905
PENNSYLVANIA, September 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1905
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1330
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, MENSCH, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS,
TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, VOGEL, STEFANO, DILLON, COMITTA,
ARGALL, GEBHARD, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, HUTCHINSON AND
ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for BRCA-related genetic counseling and testing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 633.1. Coverage for BRCA-related Genetic Counseling
and Testing.--(a) Any group or individual health, sickness or
accident insurance policy providing hospital or medical/surgical
coverage , group or individual subscriber contract or certificate
issued by an entity subject to 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 (relating to
