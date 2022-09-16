Surgical Lights Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to Reach $3,838 Million by 2026

Surgical lights market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical lights market size is expected to reach $3,838 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value. Surgical lights are used to provide optimum required lighting in surgical suites. These lights irradiate the surgical site for ideal visualization of small, low-contrast objects at variable depths in incisions and body cavities. Further, these lights are designed to operate for prolonged periods deprived of radiating excessive heat. Conventional lamps used as surgical lights are typically gas-filled luminous lamps comprehending a certain proportion of halogen in an inert gas with a pressure beyond 3 atmospheres (atm). Few gas-discharge xenon-halogen lamps release light by transient electric current through gas. In addition, LED surgical lights consist of pods or modules, which are essentially small semiconductors that emit a narrow spectrum of light when excited by an electrical circuit.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as STERIS plc., A-dec Inc., BihlerMED, CV Medical, Skytron, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, and S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG are provided in this report.

The major factors that drive the surgical lights market include increase in number of hospitals across the globe, surge in disorders, rise in surgical procedures, and increase in global geriatric population. Further, rise in product availability, significant surge in demand for well-equipped surgical lights for better & enhanced visibility and accessibility of healthcare facilities, and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the developed economies boost the growth of the surgical lights market. However, high cost of LED & CFL lights and implications caused from their vigorous usage are the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in these lights and surge in awareness toward patient care are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

By type, the halogen segment accounted for the majority of market share in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the near future, owing to its easy and wide availability. In addition, halogen lighting has been considered as the gold standard for medical facilities and operating rooms. However, LED lights segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the cardiac surgery segment dominated the surgical lights market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in incidence of cardiovascular disorder across the globe. For instance, according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, in the U.S. One person dies every 37 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease and around 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year.

• By type, the halogen segment accounted for the highest market share of 55% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 36% in 2018.

• By application, gynecological surgery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

• By region, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

