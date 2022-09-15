Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,193 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1908

PENNSYLVANIA, September 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1908

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

335

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MUTH, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BROWNE,

CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, COMITTA, DILLON, GEBHARD, HAYWOOD,

HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK

AND L. WILLIAMS, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating September 20, 2022, as "National Guard and Veterans

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, In 1747, Benjamin Franklin organized the

Philadelphia Associators; and

WHEREAS, Units of today's Pennsylvania National Guard trace

their lineage to the first Associators; and

WHEREAS, In 1755, the General Assembly of the Province of

Pennsylvania received a great number of petitions from the

several counties of the province "setting forth, That the

Petitioners are very willing to defend themselves and their

Country, and desirous of being formed into regular Bodies for

that Purpose, instructed and disciplined under proper Officers,

with suitable and legal Authority"; and

WHEREAS, In response to these petitions, the representatives

of the Province of Pennsylvania, meeting in General Assembly,

passed this Commonwealth's first militia law on November 25,

1755; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1908

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.