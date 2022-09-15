Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1908
PENNSYLVANIA, September 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1908
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
335
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MUTH, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BROWNE,
CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, COMITTA, DILLON, GEBHARD, HAYWOOD,
HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK
AND L. WILLIAMS, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating September 20, 2022, as "National Guard and Veterans
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, In 1747, Benjamin Franklin organized the
Philadelphia Associators; and
WHEREAS, Units of today's Pennsylvania National Guard trace
their lineage to the first Associators; and
WHEREAS, In 1755, the General Assembly of the Province of
Pennsylvania received a great number of petitions from the
several counties of the province "setting forth, That the
Petitioners are very willing to defend themselves and their
Country, and desirous of being formed into regular Bodies for
that Purpose, instructed and disciplined under proper Officers,
with suitable and legal Authority"; and
WHEREAS, In response to these petitions, the representatives
of the Province of Pennsylvania, meeting in General Assembly,
passed this Commonwealth's first militia law on November 25,
1755; and
