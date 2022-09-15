Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1908

PENNSYLVANIA, September 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1908

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

335

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MUTH, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BROWNE,

CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, COMITTA, DILLON, GEBHARD, HAYWOOD,

HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK

AND L. WILLIAMS, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating September 20, 2022, as "National Guard and Veterans

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, In 1747, Benjamin Franklin organized the

Philadelphia Associators; and

WHEREAS, Units of today's Pennsylvania National Guard trace

their lineage to the first Associators; and

WHEREAS, In 1755, the General Assembly of the Province of

Pennsylvania received a great number of petitions from the

several counties of the province "setting forth, That the

Petitioners are very willing to defend themselves and their

Country, and desirous of being formed into regular Bodies for

that Purpose, instructed and disciplined under proper Officers,

with suitable and legal Authority"; and

WHEREAS, In response to these petitions, the representatives

of the Province of Pennsylvania, meeting in General Assembly,

passed this Commonwealth's first militia law on November 25,

1755; and

