Senate Resolution 336 Printer's Number 1909

PENNSYLVANIA, September 15 - WHEREAS, As the war progressed and soldiers were killed or
wounded in combat or died from wounds or disease, a Gold Star
was superimposed over the Blue Star to reflect the loss of these
national heroes; and
WHEREAS, This tradition recognized soldiers for their
ultimate sacrifice to our country; and
WHEREAS, The Gold Star offered families an outward symbol by
which to honor and remember the loss of a loved one; and
WHEREAS, In 1928, the Gold Star tradition was formalized in
Washington, DC, by a group of mothers who had lost sons and
daughters in service to their country and met to form the
American Gold Star Mothers organization, a nondenominational,
nonprofit and nonpolitical organization; and
WHEREAS, In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt recognized
Gold Star Mothers for their strength and inspiration to this
country; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's Gold Star Mothers, whose sons and
daughters have died in defense of the ideals of individual
liberty, should be honored and offered our deepest and abiding
respect and gratitude; and
WHEREAS, The sons and daughters of Pennsylvania's Gold Star
Mothers have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during
World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and conflicts,
including the war in Afghanistan and the war in Iraq; and
WHEREAS, This nation remembers these young men and women with
pride and deepest appreciation; and
WHEREAS, In recognition of the courage of Gold Star Mothers,
Congress passed Senate Joint Resolution 115 on June 23, 1936,
designating the last Sunday in September as "Gold Star Mother's
Day" and requesting that the President issue a proclamation in
