Senate Resolution 336 Printer's Number 1909

PENNSYLVANIA, September 15 - WHEREAS, As the war progressed and soldiers were killed or

wounded in combat or died from wounds or disease, a Gold Star

was superimposed over the Blue Star to reflect the loss of these

national heroes; and

WHEREAS, This tradition recognized soldiers for their

ultimate sacrifice to our country; and

WHEREAS, The Gold Star offered families an outward symbol by

which to honor and remember the loss of a loved one; and

WHEREAS, In 1928, the Gold Star tradition was formalized in

Washington, DC, by a group of mothers who had lost sons and

daughters in service to their country and met to form the

American Gold Star Mothers organization, a nondenominational,

nonprofit and nonpolitical organization; and

WHEREAS, In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt recognized

Gold Star Mothers for their strength and inspiration to this

country; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's Gold Star Mothers, whose sons and

daughters have died in defense of the ideals of individual

liberty, should be honored and offered our deepest and abiding

respect and gratitude; and

WHEREAS, The sons and daughters of Pennsylvania's Gold Star

Mothers have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during

World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and conflicts,

including the war in Afghanistan and the war in Iraq; and

WHEREAS, This nation remembers these young men and women with

pride and deepest appreciation; and

WHEREAS, In recognition of the courage of Gold Star Mothers,

Congress passed Senate Joint Resolution 115 on June 23, 1936,

designating the last Sunday in September as "Gold Star Mother's

Day" and requesting that the President issue a proclamation in

