Crane Market: Global Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Report 2022-2027

Crane Market

The global demand of cranes has been continuously rising driven by their unique property of lifting and transporting extremely heavy materials.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global crane market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global crane market reached a value of US$ 46.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 64.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2027. A crane represents the construction machine that is extensively utilized for horizontally lifting and transporting heavy loads across industrial settings. It is generally equipped with hoist ropes, wire ropes, sheaves, etc., and can lift bulky weights or transport them from one location to another. Modern cranes use hydraulic and internal combustion (IC) engine systems, which offer excellent mechanical strength and enhanced lifting capabilities. Consequently, cranes find wide-ranging applications across several industries, including mining, oil, and gas, automotive, logistics, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Crane Market Trends:

The rising investments in infrastructural development projects, on account of the expanding construction sector, are primarily driving the crane market. Additionally, the growing utilization of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes is augmenting the adoption of special-purpose cranes in tunneling and shaft excavation processes, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating product demand for lifting and transporting pieces of equipment that are beyond the capability of manual labor is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, cranes can handle lowering tasks in hazardous environments where human workers cannot operate safely. This, in turn, is also propelling the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of mobile variants that offer real-time information regarding the overall performance of the machinery for valuable insights is anticipated to fuel the crane market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Cargotec

• Konecranes

• Liebherr-International

• Manitowoc

• Terex

• XCMG Group

• American Crane and Equipment

• Badger Equipment

• Broderson

• IHI Construction Machinery

• Link-Belt Construction Equipment

• Kobelco Cranes

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Mobile Cranes

• Marine And Port Cranes

• Fixed Cranes

Breakup by Application:

• Construction And Infrastructure

• Mining

• Oil And Gas

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

