Derby Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A5003706

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/20/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Towns of Barton and Charleston, VT

VIOLATION:

  1. Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent

  2. Unlawful Mischief

  3. Theft of services

  4. Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Amber Cote                                                

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: John Nolan

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

VICTIM: Grenier’s Truck Shop

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, Grenier’s Truck Service reported to the Vermont State Police of a vehicle that was taken from their lot without paying for the towing service. Investigation revealed Amber Cote (31) of Barton, VT had taken the vehicle without paying for a tow bill. Further investigation revealed Cote did not have permission to operate the vehicle and did not return the vehicle to the owner John Nolan (42) of Orleans, VT. Upon Nolan receiving the vehicle, there was damage to the exterior and the engine.

On 09/16/22, the Vermont State Police took Cote into custody without incident at her residence in Barton on a outstanding warrant for her arrest. Cote was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for a lack of $100 bail. Cote was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Country Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

