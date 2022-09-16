Derby Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Multiple Charges
CASE#: 22A5003706
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/20/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Towns of Barton and Charleston, VT
VIOLATION:
- Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent
- Unlawful Mischief
- Theft of services
- Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Amber Cote
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: John Nolan
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VICTIM: Grenier’s Truck Shop
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, Grenier’s Truck Service reported to the Vermont State Police of a vehicle that was taken from their lot without paying for the towing service. Investigation revealed Amber Cote (31) of Barton, VT had taken the vehicle without paying for a tow bill. Further investigation revealed Cote did not have permission to operate the vehicle and did not return the vehicle to the owner John Nolan (42) of Orleans, VT. Upon Nolan receiving the vehicle, there was damage to the exterior and the engine.
On 09/16/22, the Vermont State Police took Cote into custody without incident at her residence in Barton on a outstanding warrant for her arrest. Cote was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for a lack of $100 bail. Cote was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Country Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
