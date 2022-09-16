Tax Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trends, Business Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for solutions for easy record keeping of taxes and rising demand for tax calculation software with high accuracy and minimal errors

Tax Management Market Size – USD 17.66 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Rising number of financial transactions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tax management market size reached USD 17.66 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for solutions for easy record keeping of taxes is expected to drive global tax management market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for tax calculation software with high accuracy and minimal errors is expected to further augment global tax management market growth during the forecast period. Rising number of financial transactions across various industries is expected to further boost market growth over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding data security and privacy of tax management software is expected to hamper growth of the global tax management market over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/677

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Tax Management market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Key players involved in the market such as Avalara, Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, SAP SE, Canopy Tax, Inc., Federal Tax Authority, LLC (TaxCloud), TPS Unlimited, Inc., Intuit Inc., Sovos Compliance, LLC, DAVO Technologies, LLC, and Drake Enterprises, Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

The solutions segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of tax management software across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The indirect tax segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing need for advanced software to measure indirect taxes quickly and accurately.

The cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud-based tax management software to optimize mobility and decentralize data storage.

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing number of customers utilizing banking services in the BFSI industry.

Factors such as increasing adoption of tax management software by end-users and continuous changes in tax regulations in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/677

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tax management market on the basis of component, type, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct Tax

Indirect Tax

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Retail

Information Technology & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tax-management-market

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Tax Management market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Tax Management industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Tax Management market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Tax Management Market by 2028?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/677

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Cloud Testing Market Top Companies Profile by Emergen Research

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-7-prominent-and-global-leading-companies-in-the-cloud-testing-industry

Mobile Device Management Market Top Companies Profile

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-major-companies-in-the-mobile-device-management-market

Food Technology Market Top Companies Profile 2020-2028

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-redefining-the-future-of-food-technology-industry

Assessment Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-global-leading-and-promising-companies-in-the-assessment-services-industry

Top Companies in the Blockchain Supply Chain Industry

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-7-leading-companies-in-the-blockchain-supply-chain-industry

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-tax-management-market