Successful Launching of Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, Korea, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – September 16, 2022 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game, has been officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on September 15, 2022.

Ragnarok Origin ranked the top in free download and top-grossing in Apple App Store, and the game also ranked the second in free download in Google Play Store in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on the first day of its release.

After the game was launched in Korea on July 7, 2020, it had kept the top 10 in the top-grossing Apple App Store and Google Play in Korea for three months. In addition, after the game was launched in Japan on June 28, 2021, it ranked the top in the free download of Apple App Store and Google Play in Japan. Ragnarok Origin was also launched in the United States and Canada on November 10, 2021, and it had ranked as the second in free download in Google Play in the United States.

Currently, GRAVITY GAME VISION., LIMITED., Gravity’s subsidiary in Hong Kong, publishes this game, and various launching celebration events are being provided to users.

[Ragnarok Origin_Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau_Official Website] https://roo.gnjoy.hk/pc-site/home

