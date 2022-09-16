Tara Chandler of Appalachian Counseling and Psychological Services to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma is an emotional reaction to a stressful, frightening, or disturbing incident or series of events. Every one of us will inevitably face some form of trauma and depending on how our body reacts to it, we can feel completely overwhelmed with a myriad of emotions from grief, despair, shame, and helplessness. In fact, if left unresolved, trauma held in the body, can have devastating physical and emotional repercussions. When dealing with terribly distressing experiences, healing may seem impossible, but the good news is that it is absolutely achievable. The best way is seeking out the support of highly qualified professionals utilizing the most highly effective treatment options that go beyond talk therapy and drugs, and lead us to find peace, gratitude, and joy again.

Tara Chandler is an experienced counselor focused on Somatic and EMDR treatment interventions that help individuals deal with emotional, psychological, and physical trauma and co-owner of Appalachian Counseling and Psychological Services.

“Recovering from a traumatic experience requires that our painful emotions be fully and systemically processed. Trauma cannot be repressed, bottled up, or disregarded. If not dealt with appropriately it can have a negative impact on our emotional, physical, and mental health and even lead to unhealthy habits like smoking, drinking, and binge eating in order to numb our pain. I have seen no treatment method as powerful as EMDR and Somatic therapies because they are producing long term, sustainable, transformative results where my patients absolutely thrive and flourish.”

Tara’s integrative, holistic, evidence-based approach helps us through our pain emotionally, physically and spiritually using somatic tools that will help us feel more alive and at peace while still honoring the intricacy of their life experiences. The trauma will always be a part of your life but you will feel more at ease.”

For over ten years, Tara has been helping clients heal from their past wounds and pain through a specific type of somatic therapy, EMDR which stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. This therapy uses bilateral stimulation by moving the eyes in a directed way, to blur the emotions connected to any horrible experiences we have gone through. It can also help with anxiety disorders, depression, and even panic attacks.

“Besides helping us heal from trauma, EMDR addresses any negative feelings and thoughts that we have about ourselves that’s getting in the way of living a good life so we acquire the confidence to move forward. I am so staunchly passionate about EMDR I have become a trainer and consultant. I can attest to the power of its benefits by watching my clients go from deeply distressed individuals to happy well- adjusted joyful beings ready to live the life they always dreamed of.”

Aside from EMDR, another therapy tool she uses somatic therapy, examines the body’s relationship to the mind and actually helps us get connected to our bodies. Because when we undergo trauma, our bodies hold on to memories of that trauma and we need to release them in order to fully recover. Through techniques like breathing exercises, dancing, and meditation we begin to genuinely feel better, lighter, with a better sense of purpose and renewed confidence.

Tara’s work is also tremendously focused on working with women going through any life transition, from divorce or relationship breakup, dealing with the loss of a loved one, becoming empty nesters, career changes, menopause, motivating us to achieve greatness and not get stuck in our limiting beliefs. I also have a special interest in Entrepreneurial mental health as well.

“Although transitions can be a bewildering time, with the right tools and mindset, it’s absolutely possible to manage these life altering transitions and realize how it offers us the opportunity for positive change if we are willing to embrace it.”

Known for her empathetic, practical, and passionate approach since Tara started Appalachian Counseling and Psychological Services managing the manage the therapy department, training, and case assignments, they have grown to almost forty providers.

“If you are struggling with trauma and other challenges and issues you don’t have to suffer in silence and pain. There is no shame in reaching out for help and the benefits will be incredible. You can move from inner conflict to harmony and I am here to help you get there.”

Close Up Radio will feature Tara Chandler on Tuesday, September 20th at 4pm EST with Jim Masters

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.acaps-nc.org

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno