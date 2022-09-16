3D Cell Culture Market to Record Growth at a CAGR of 18.2% During 2022 to 2031

3D Cell Culture Market 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global 3D cell culture market has grown exponentially over the years, particularly in cancer research, due to changes in researchers' preferences for using these cultures. Cells in these cultures grow three-dimensionally with zones of oxygen and nutrient availability and cellular heterogeneity that closely reflect the in-vivo microenvironment.

The emergence of advanced and innovative 3D cell culture technologies is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to remain moderate for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the 3D cell culture industry. The major players in the market are facing difficulties due to the lockdown, which has reduced the production and use of 3D cell culture among researchers in universities and academic institutions.

3D Cell Culture Market size is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is segmented into scaffold-based platforms, scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, microchips, and services. The scaffold-based platform segment dominated the 3D cell culture market share in 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 18.8% from 2022-2031.

The market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories and academic institutions. 3D Cell Culture Market Analysis was dominated by Education Institutions segment in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.45% from 2022 to 2031.

North America 3D cell culture market accounted for the largest share of the global market registering an estimated CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. In terms of penetration and availability of advanced 3D cell culture products, the growth trend of the North America market is characterized by market maturity.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• By product, microchips segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

• By end user, the academic institutes segment accounted for nearly half of the share of the global 3D Cell Culture industry in 2020.

