Molecular Diagnostics Market By 2030 Global Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Forecasts

Molecular Diagnostics Market

North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecular diagnostics industry is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into equipment, reagents, and software and services. Reagents dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period due to advancement in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, growth in demand for reagents, and increased adoption of point-of-care testing.

The market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, hybridization, microarray, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) and other techniques include electrophoresis, mass spectroscopy and flow cytometry. The polymerase chain reaction segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic tests, blood tests and others, microbiology, cardiovascular diseases and neurological diseases. Infectious diseases accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to rising incidence of infectious diseases such as SARS-COV-19.

The molecular diagnostics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030 to reach $23.9 billion by 2030. Molecular diagnostics (MDx) is a combination of techniques to analyze molecular markers level such as genome and proteome. Molecular diagnostic techniques are used to diagnose and predict various infectious diseases, cancer and other genetic disorders.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The molecular diagnostics market trend was attributed to the presence of a large number of key players and the rise in infectious disease and cancer cases in the region. Moreover, increasing adoption of personalized medicine for screening and diagnosis of genetic disorders is expected to fuel market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• On the basis of product type, the reagent held largest share in the global market in 2020.

• On the basis of technology, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By application, the infectious disease dominates the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospitals held largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

