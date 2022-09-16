Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size 2022, Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Regional Outlook

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Global Report

The growing utilization of renewable resources for power generation is primarily driving the global market for net-zero buildings.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global net-zero energy buildings market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global net-zero energy buildings market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.

Net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs) are high-performance structures that rely on renewable sources to produce energy while ensuring zero net consumption. Currently, they employ high-efficiency insulation systems, windows, heat pumps, and renewable energy sources, such as geothermal, solar, and wind systems as natural ventilating equipment. These solutions offer improved reliability, reduce energy consumption, increase occupant comfort and mitigate the net monthly expense of living. Consequently, NZEBs are widely used at residential, office spaces, and commercial complexes to maintain and meet desired insulation and energy requirements.

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/net-zero-energy-buildings-market/requestsample

The escalating environmental concerns and growing consumer awareness regarding climate change, global warming, and their adverse effects are primarily driving the global net-zero energy building market growth. Moreover, the fueling uptake of renewable resources for power generation and implementation of sustainable approaches by several governments to reduce greenhouse emissions is creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Additionally, the rising population and the considerable expansion in the construction industry have prompted the establishment of various greenhouses, such as NZEBs, to reduce energy consumption, which is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of the energy efficiency buildings (EEB) project to achieve sustainable development through novel technology solutions and high-performance structures across residential and commercial facilities is favoring the market growth. Besides this, NZEBs offer improved energy-related affordability, stabilized temperature variations, and access to basic amenities, including clean water, education, and medical care, which is contributing to the market growth.

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the net-zero energy buildings market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Altura Associates LLC

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• General Electric Company

• Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Kingspan Group Plc

• Sage Electrochromics Inc. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A)

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• Solatube International Inc.

• Sunpower Corporation (Total SE)

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the net-zero energy buildings market on the basis of offering, building type and region.

Breakup by Offering:

• Equipment

• Solutions and Services

Breakup by Building Type:

• Commercial

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2840&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Industry Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

Smart Highway Market: https://bit.ly/3Ae8agH

Security Paper Market 2022-2027: https://bit.ly/3RNex0Q

Flat Steel Market: https://bit.ly/3QuNYN2

North America Home Automation Systems Market: https://bit.ly/3QuAmkA

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.