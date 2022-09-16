Aluminium Powder Market 2022: Industry Overview, Top Manufacturers, Trends and Analysis by 2027

The Aluminium Powder Market is expected to reach a volume of 504.5 Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aluminium Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”. The global aluminium powder market size reached a volume of 418.5 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 504.5 Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027.

Aluminium (Al) powder is a silvery-white to greyish, highly combustible, fine, granular, odorless flake. It can be produced through dry magnetic stirring and hammering or by spraying the molten aluminium at high speed to obtain a dense powedered version. Al powder undergoes severe exothermic reactions when oxidized, and it can interact with varying organic and inorganic compounds, including water, strong acids, and bases. Apart from this, Al powder is lightweight, thermal, and pressure-resistant and offers thermal conductivity and strength-to-weight ratios; thus, it is extensively used in roof coatings, metallic paints, fingerprint powder and autoclave concrete. Currently, Al powder is mainly available in paste, flakes, atomized, and pigment forms.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminium-powder-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Aluminium Powder Market Trends:

Ongoing construction activities have facilitated the widespread adoption of Al powder as chemical compound for the production of slabs and brick, which is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the extensive product utilization for the fabrication of solar shadings, cells, and panels in confluence with other structures, such as railings and shealves, are favoring the market growth. Furthermore, Al powder is recyclable and corrosion-resistant, due to which it is widely used in food packaging applications to extend product shelf life by mitigating microbiological contamination. Additionally, the increasing demand for lightweight automobiles has further supplemented the incorporation of Al powder in combination to reduce vehicle weight. Besides this, the widespread product adoption in the aerospace and defense sector for pyro-technique, rocket fuel, and explosives is supporting the market growth.

Aluminium Powder Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aluminium powder market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ECKA Granules Germany GmbH

• Toyal America, Inc

• Alcoa Corporation

• United Co RUSAL PLC

• AMG Alpoco UK Ltd

• Metal Powder Company Limited (MEPCO)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the aluminium powder market on the basis of breakup by technology, end-use, raw material and region.

Breakup by Technology:

• Air Atomization

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Construction

• Explosives

• Defence and Aerospace

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Aluminium Ingots

• Aluminium Scrap

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=537&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Related Reports:

Caustic Potash Market Forecast Report 2022-2027: https://bit.ly/3eU9htu

Nanosensors Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027: https://bit.ly/3qJ0Xzr

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.