Travel Accommodation Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate During 2021-2031

Travel Accommodation Market

According to a new report, The global travel accommodation market size is segmented into type, application, price point, mode of booking and region.

Boom in global tourism and significant growth in corporate travel industry are few of the major growth promoters of global travel accommodation market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Travel Accommodation Market by Type, Animal Type, Application, Price Point, and Mode of Booking: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The travel accommodation market was valued at $632.80 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,974.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The vacation rentals segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the travel accommodation market forecast period, as vacation rentals offer budget-friendly and luxury stay options to their tenants. The growth of this segment is further fueled by tourism in emerging markets. Moreover, increase in popularity of vacation rentals such as Airbnb, Homeaway, and Flipkey and rise in business travel trends, especially in Latin America and Africa are projected to propel the market growth. Travel accommodation market trends include the rise in preferences of leisure travel, increasing marketing activities of camping market, and other factors to support the market growth.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6044

Based on type, the hotels segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifth of the global travel accommodation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to offering of guest services such as short-term lodging and meals to travelers at specific costs. However, the vacation rentals segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in marketing activities by the service providers and surge in adoption of westernized trends.

Based on application, the leisure segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global travel accommodation market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in disposable income of Asian travelers and increase in hectic schedules that lead them to plan for leisure tours and stays. The report also analyzes the segments including professional and others.

Based on mode of booking, the direct booking segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding around three-fourths of the global travel accommodation market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ease provided by this mode of booking and lack of fraudulent activities involved with direct booking. The report also offers analysis of segments including online travel agency and others.

Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global travel accommodation market. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6044

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report::

○ Marriott International

○ Hyatt Hotels Corporation

○ Wyndham Destinations

○ Airbnb Inc.

○ A&O Hotels and Hostels GmbH

○ Red Lion Hotels Corporation

○ Oyo Rooms

○ Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

○ Accor Hotels Group

○ Radisson Hotel Group

Key findings of the study

○ By type, travel accommodation market analysis shows that the vacation rentals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2031.

○ By region, Europe accounted for approximately 39% of the travel accommodation market share of the total in the global travel accommodation market in 2021.

○ Region wise, Europe is expected to occupy a major share in the travel accommodation market in 2031.

○ By mode of booking, the online travel agency is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

○ By price point, the luxury travel accommodation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the travel accommodation market forecast period.

Reason to Buy:

○ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Travel Accommodation market.

○ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

○ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Travel Accommodation Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

○ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

○ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

○ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Related Reports:

○ Ecotourism Market is expected to reach $333.8 billion by 2027

○ Wellness Tourism Market is projected to reach $1,592.6 billion by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wellness-tourism-market

○ Sustainable Tourism Market global industry analysis, size, share, growth and forecasts 2027-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-tourism-market-A06549

○ Touring SUP Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecasts by 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/touring-sup-market-A09427



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research