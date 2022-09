Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Growth is Set to Exhibit CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to overall population growth and increased investment in the healthcare sector in the region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antibiotic susceptibility testing market is growing due to the rise in infectious diseases, as well as epidemics and epidemics, outbreaks of infectious diseases such as Neisseria meningitidis, Shigella, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Salmonella serotype typhi are also driving the demand for antibiotics. Sensitivity test kit. As a result, medical professionals have recognized the importance of performing antimicrobial susceptibility tests (AST) and they are now an essential component of clinical microbiology laboratories.

Additionally, the geriatric population is considered to be the largest contributor to the medical The aging population is expanding rapidly, leading to an increase in chronic diseases and increasing awareness programs and initiatives for personalized treatment. Furthermore, increasing use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by pharmaceutical businesses is contributing significantly to the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Researchers have recently had to continuously monitor the bacteria for resistance patterns as a result of DNA changes.

Based on method type, the market is segmented into ETEST, disk diffusion, rapid automation method, and others. The disc diffusion segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to its availability, ease of use, and low cost.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ:

โ€ข By product type, the manual segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

โ€ข On the basis of method type, the disk diffusion segment dominated the market in 2020

โ€ข Depending on end user, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

โ€ข Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

