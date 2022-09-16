Dietary Fibers Market Observing Growing Popularity at a CAGR of 11.1% By 2030

Dietary Fibers Market

As per dietary fibers market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of raw material, product, application, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dietary fibers industry was pegged at $7.90 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $21.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market. However, unhealthy effects of excess consumption of fiber and variable standards & guidelines across regional regulatory bodies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in applications of dietary fibers in the form of fortified snacks and surge in demand from developing economies are expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the market as dietary fibers are widely used in products such as animal feed, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals that are used to improve muscle mass and immunity. This increased their demand since the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, prolonged lockdown across several countries disrupted the supply chain and increased raw material prices.

The report segments the global dietary fibers market on the basis of raw material, product, application, and region.

Based on raw material, the cereals and grains segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the legumes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. However, the soluble dietary fibers segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

The global dietary fibers market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The global dietary fibers market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as DuPont, Cargill, Kerry Inc., Ingredion Inc., Farbest Brands, Tate & Lyle, Taiyo International, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods.

