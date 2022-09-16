North America Plywood Market Size, Price, Trends, Analysis Report, Demand, Revenue and Forecast by 2022-2027

North America Plywood Market Trends

The North America plywood market is primarily being driven by the significant growth in the construction industry.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "North America Plywood Market Price: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027"

The North America plywood market size reached 14.5 Million Cubic Meters in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 17.6 Million Cubic Meters by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2022-2027. Plywood represents an engineered wood product that is produced from three or more thin sheets of wood, also called plies. A thin outer layer of additional materials, including plastic, resin-impregnated paper, fabric, or Formica, can be added to the face and back veneers for improving durability. These components also prevent the plywood from abrasion, moisture, corrosion, etc., as well as facilitate better binding of paints and dyes. As such, it is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of household furniture, such as bookcases, kitchen cabinets, windows, doors, interior rails and balustrades, wall and floor coverings, internal paneling and timber joinery items, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread product adoption for several structural and constructional purposes, on account of its dimension stability, versatility, strength, stiffness, durability, etc., is primarily driving the North America plywood market. Additionally, the rising number of residential and commercial spaces is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of the go-green strategy by the leading manufacturers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, numerous technological advancements have resulted in the development of new variants with improved features, such as flexible plywood, which is positively influencing the regional market. Apart from this, the increasing investments in R&D activities aimed at introducing superior adhesion techniques to enhance the production processes are anticipated to fuel the North America plywood market over the forecasted period.

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America tobacco market on the basis of application, sector and country.

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Sector:

• New Construction

• Replacement

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

