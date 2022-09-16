Aloe Vera Market Size, Share, Global Demand, Price Trends and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

The Aloe Vera Market is projected to reach US$ 1,120 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Aloe Vera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the aloe vera market price trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global aloe vera market size reached a value of US$ 710 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,120 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027.

Aloe vera, scientifically known as aloe barbadenis, is a succulent plant that grows in hot, dry climates. It is a member of the lily family and has thick, fleshy leaves. The gel obtained from the leaves of the plant possesses curative and healing properties. It contains polysaccharides and high content of amino acids, enzymes, sugars, minerals, hormones, and vitamins, which offer several therapeutic benefits. Aloe vera is extensively used to treat microbial growth, oral problems, skin diseases, and digestive ailments. It can also be used as an immune system enhancer, due to which it is witnessing a huge demand across the personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors.

Aloe Vera Market Trends:

The aloe vera market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of various dermatological conditions, such as psoriasis, seborrhea, dandruff, minor burns, acne, and skin injured by radiation. The gel from the aloe vera plant is topically applied as an effective skin treatment due to its soothing, antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, the increasing formulation of aloe vera extracts in oral medications to help lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preference toward products made from organic ingredients and the surging use of aloe vera in various grooming products are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Aloe Vera Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aloe vera market on the basis of product, form, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Aloe Vera Gel Extract

• Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Concentrates

• Gels

• Drinks

• Powders

• Capsules

Breakup by Application:

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Cosmetic Industry

• Food Industry

Breakup by Region:

• Thailand

• Mexico

• Dominican Republic

• United States

• Costa Rica

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

